Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Showcase Contract Manufacturing in “Engineering Big Ideas” Video Finale

Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara take viewers to Silicon Valley in the final video in the Engineering Big Ideas series, part of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. Imahara goes behind the scenes at Valley Services Electronics, a full-service manufacturer of custom printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc. and celebrity engineer Grant Imahara today released the final Engineering Big Ideas video, the latest series in Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. To watch the enlightening video, go to https://mou.sr/EIT2019-4.

The series’ final installment takes viewers to Silicon Valley, where Imahara meets with Beth Kendrick, President of Valley Services Electronics (VSE) — a full-service manufacturer that assembles custom printed circuit boards (PCB), specializing in low-volume and prototype electronics services. The Engineering Big Ideas series is supported by Mouser’s valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex.

“Manufacturing is often one of the last and most important stops on the electronic design engineer’s journey to product creation,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics, an authorized global distributor of the newest semiconductors and electronic components. “In order to push products through to the finish line, it is essential for product engineers to be on the lookout for any red flags when selecting components for their products and then when choosing the right manufacturing partner.”

The new video goes behind the scenes with Kendrick and the VSE team, who share first-hand advice for new product innovators and highlight what creators should look for in a PCB assembly (PCBA) manufacturer to ensure a smooth go-to-market process. The team describes how they broke through the confines of offshore manufacturing norms and what that means for today’s innovators.

“Asking all of the key questions, the right how, why and what, to potential manufacturing partners is critical to ensuring your vision and product come to fruition. We are excited to showcase this last step,” Imahara added.

The global distributor’s Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most recognized and notable electronic component marketing programs since 2015, highlighting a range of innovative developments from IoT and smart cities of the future to robotics technologies.

To learn more about Engineering Big Ideas and all of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

