Targeted Oncology Welcomes the Society of Hematologic Oncology to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the oncology field, announces the addition of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud and excited to be working with SOHO,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™. “SOHO’s ultimate goal is to help improve patient care and outcomes when treating hematologic malignancies, and we are looking forward to helping them achieve this mission.”

SOHO is a nonprofit corporation that promotes worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since 2012, SOHO has represented physicians and other health care professionals in more than 100 countries, who lead vital efforts to improve outcomes for patients affected by hematologic malignancies and related ailments.

“The strategic partnership with Targeted Oncology is consistent with our mission to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information,” added Janet Cesak, Managing Director of SOHO. “As treatment and patient management evolve in the Hematologic Oncology field, we firmly believe that delivering the latest information to physicians and other healthcare professionals will support them in improving outcomes for their patients and continue to further the field as a whole.”

The SAP program is building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families, and to improve patient care. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ will work with SOHO to share exclusive content and information.

For more information about the Targeted Oncology™ SAP program, click here.

For more information about SOHO, click here.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com, the online platform for Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up to date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ strives to provide the latest information on breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field. Targeted Oncology™ focuses on the next stage of cancer development and cutting-edge therapies and their biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.