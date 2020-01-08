NextGen Leads, a Top-Tier Insurance Lead Generation Platform, Partners with Clearpoint Agency for Public Relations and Marketing Communications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearpoint Agency, a public relations (PR) and digital marketing firm, announced it is leading public relations and marketing communications for NextGen Leads, a top-tier health, Medicare and auto insurance sales leads company.

Clearpoint is managing PR strategy, media relations, social media and content development as part of an integrated strategy to communicate NextGen Leads’ industry-leading approach to generating highly targeted, validated sales leads to the insurance industry.

Founded by ex-Googler, past insurance agency owner, and now CEO, Chris Kelly, NextGen Leads has developed a powerful sales lead platform that enables insurance carriers, agencies, and independent agents to develop a steady pipeline of quality leads, lower acquisition costs and grow their business.

“Since launching just five years ago, NextGen Leads has grown tremendously but we’ve been somewhat under the radar. We needed a PR firm that could widely communicate our story and raise our visibility among target audiences,” said Kelly. “The Clearpoint team immediately jumped in with a messaging platform and a strategic PR plan focused on educating our markets on the benefits of working with NextGen Leads and our unique approach to driving quality leads. Clearpoint’s creative thinking and straight-forward, consultative approach is exactly what we were looking for in a PR firm.”

NextGen Leads recently celebrated five years of business and announced it has grown revenue by over 1,454% in the past three years, expanded its employee headcount to over 100, and moved its headquarters to an 8,000 square foot modern office space in downtown San Diego.

“The team at NextGen Leads are young, ambitious and focused on being the leading insurance leads platform in the U.S.,” said Clearpoint Agency President Bonnie Shaw. “The value NextGen Leads delivers to its customers, combined with its talented team of marketers, technologists, account managers and local call center personnel, make this San Diego-based company one to watch.”

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint Agency develops award-winning PR and digital marketing programs for B2B and B2C clients in technology, financial services, manufacturing, biotech, non-profit, and consumer products. From strategy and content development, to media relations and social media, the experts at Clearpoint have the experience to generate buzz for your brand, creatively communicate your message to target audiences, and generate leads. For more information visit www.clearpointagency.com or follow Clearpoint on Facebook, Twitter and Clearview Blog.

About NextGen Leads

NextGen Leads drives targeted and validated sales leads to leading carriers, insurance agencies, and independent agents in the health, Medicare, and auto insurance industries. With experience derived from his time at Google and as past owner of an insurance agency, NextGen Leads Founder and CEO Chris Kelly and his team have developed a lead generation platform and self-serve dashboard that is flexible, easy to use, fully compliant and powered by sophisticated technology. NextGen Leads wins accolades from its customers for its transparent approach, in-house marketing and development teams, and California-based call center that work together to cost effectively deliver a high volume of high-converting sales leads daily. www.nextgenleads.com, Facebook, LinkedIn.