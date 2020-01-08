Actiontec Expands Its Role at prpl Foundation With Commitment to Enable Support for the Wi-Fi Alliance’s Data Elements Specification

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CES 2020 – Actiontec Electronics announced that it is expanding its role at the prpl Foundation with a commitment to contribute code to support the Wi-Fi Alliance’s Data Elements Release 1 specification. Actiontec is already a member of the prpl Foundation, an open-source collaborative foundation that enables high-velocity, service-driven innovation on customer-premises equipment.

Actiontec’s contribution will enable carriers deploying the prpl Foundation’s solution on their gateways to monitor in-home Wi-Fi performance, helping to ensure the best Wi-Fi experience for each subscriber. The WiFi Alliance’s Data Elements Specification defines a standard set of Wi-Fi parameters, making it easier for service providers to gather data across CPE devices from different vendors. Support for Wi-Fi Data Elements is a requirement for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ R2 certification.

“Actiontec has demonstrated a deep commitment to open standards and interoperability and we are thrilled that they have committed to develop open source code to support Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™. Actiontec’s contribution will enable providers to deliver a better performing, easier, and safer Wi-Fi experience for consumers,” said Robert Ferreira, president of the prpl Foundation.

Actiontec will be leveraging its deep Wi-Fi management experience gained through Optim, an award-winning, hardware-agnostic management platform which provides a suite of Wi-Fi management, IoT and router security, speed verification tools and more. Optim gives service providers the remote visibility needed to most efficiently manage Wi-Fi networks in subscriber homes; big data analytics for proactive identification of network-wide issues; and end user self-service tools.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to the prpl Foundation’s mission and help broadband service providers gain better visibility into customer Wi-Fi networks in the home,” said Brian Henrichs, Chief Business Development Officer at Actiontec Electronics. “Our goal is to help service providers lower operating costs and increase customer satisfaction, and we believe that industry interoperability and standard certification are critical.”

About prpl Foundation

prpl (pronounced “Purple”) is a community driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. Prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses and consumers. For more information about the prpl Foundation, please visit: http://prpl.works.

About Actiontec Electronics

Take the in-home Internet and WiFi experience to the next level with Actiontec Electronics. Our groundbreaking Optim Managed Service Assurance Platform provides a flexible, scalable, and cloud-based platform that enables service providers to remotely manage, diagnose, optimize and secure home networks. With Optim, families can enjoy fast, reliable and safe Internet throughout the connected home, while providers can increase revenue and improve customer loyalty. Our award-winning products -- including Gigabit Ethernet fiber routers, high-speed VDSL gateways and home networking solutions -- are deployed by some of the largest telecom carriers in North America. As a minority owned company, we're committed to promoting diversity and are actively pushing a variety of green programs designed to reduce the carbon footprint of our company and customers. Founded in 1993, Actiontec is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and maintains branch offices in Colorado Springs, CO; Shanghai, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.

For more information, call 408-752-7700 or visit http://www.actiontec.com