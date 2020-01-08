Bamboo Rose and True Fit Partner to Hyper-Personalize Online Customer Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Rose, a multi-enterprise platform connecting retailers, suppliers and other parties involved in global sourcing and trade management and True Fit, a data driven personalization platform for fashion apparel and footwear, today announced the start of a strategic partnership that bridges the gap between consumer purchases and product development. This partnership connects product manufacturing and design data developed within Bamboo Rose’s Multi-Enterprise Platform to True Fit’s connected data set, the Fashion Genome, personalizing the shopping experience for consumers.

By uniting powerful product design data from Bamboo Rose with data from True Fit’s Fashion Genome, consumers are presented with a hyper-personalized selection of apparel and footwear products when shopping online. In addition, the partnership connects consumer and product feedback to the product development process.

The partnership unlocks the capability for point of measure (POM) and bill of material (BOM) data to inform and aid in the consumer shopping and purchasing decision. Beyond impacting the consumer’s direct shopping experience, consumer and product data from True Fit’s data platform can be fed back to the retailer to inform future product development decisions.

“Our clients rely on us to ensure the highest quality products go to market at the right time, and at the right price, but to survive in todays competitive landscape, that mantra needs to be taken a step further to include support for the consumer’s experience,” said Sue Welch, chief executive officer of Bamboo Rose. “Partnering with the True Fit team helps us to confidently know that our customers can keep up with the ever-changing needs of their shoppers seamlessly. We’re confident our relationship with them will bring about efficiencies for today’s leading retailers to support personalization for its customers and increase customer satisfaction for items purchased online.”

True Fit’s dataset connects apparel and footwear fit, style and technical attributes to style preferences and buying behaviors of individual shoppers. This partnership eliminates the manual work associated with sharing specification data with True Fit in real-time so that retailers can be sure consumers buy the right style, fit, and size every time.

“We applaud Bamboo Rose’s leadership and dedication to connecting the retail community by always being on the cutting edge and helping the industry bring great products to market faster and more efficiently,” said Romney Evans, True Fit Co-founder and Chief Product and Marketing Officer. “With Bamboo Rose, we’re together helping the industry close the gap between what the consumer wants and developing the right products and experiences that will delight and satisfy those consumers.”

This prebuilt data integration between Bamboo Rose and True Fit is available to all shared clients today.

About True Fit

True Fit is a data-driven personalization platform for footwear and apparel retailers that decodes personal style, fit, and size for every consumer, every shoe, and every piece of clothing. By connecting manufacturing design data from thousands of leading apparel and footwear brands, anonymized consumer order data from hundreds of top retailers, personal preference data from millions of registered True Fit users, and hundreds of millions of anonymous shoppers, True Fit maps the detailed style, fit, size and other technical attributes from clothes and shoes to the style preferences and buying behaviors of millions of individual shoppers.

True Fit has raised $100M from top-tier venture capitalists to organize the world’s footwear and apparel data into the Fashion Genome, and to unlock digital growth in the otherwise constrained $2 trillion footwear and apparel industry. The True Personalization Platform is strategically leveraged by 250 global retail sites, representing 17,000 brands and over 125M registered users. The Fashion Genome, powered by the True Personalization Platform, allows retailers and brands to provide consumers with unparalleled personalization via software-as-a-service, APIs, and data-as-a-service, including consumer preference data, personal style rankings, fit ratings, size recommendations, fit details, and merchandising analytics. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and @TrueFit on Twitter.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the leading multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform connecting the retail community to help retailers and suppliers bring great products to market faster, more efficiently and at higher margins. Our B2B platform is supported by a digital Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, PO Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, all supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform. Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 35,000 suppliers and service providers as they discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.