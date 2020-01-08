Blue innovation and Kyocera to Develop New Drone Solutions Utilizing Moving Communication Relay Station System

Kyocera and Blue innovation to develop drone-based high speed mobile networks for disaster sites and other areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue innovation Co., Ltd. (CEO: Takayuki Kumada, herein “Blue innovation”) and Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto, herein “Kyocera”) announced today that the companies reached an agreement to jointly develop new drone solutions.

By flying multiple drones with mobile relay station functions in areas where mobile phone signals do not reach, such as disaster sites, the “moving communication relay station system” enables reliable mobile phone communication as if under normal circumstances. By combining Blue innovation’s system platform technology such as Blue Earth Platform, which enables remote control of several drones, with Kyocera’s wireless communication technology developed through its communication equipment business, the companies will develop a moving drone-enabled communication relay station.

Samples of these devices will be on display at the Blue innovation booth during CES 2020 in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020 (LVCC, South Hall 2 #26820). The companies will begin field testing under LTE and 5G networks, aiming toward commercialization by March 2022 in accordance with legislative amendments.

Development Roles of Each Company

Blue innovation Development of Blue Earth Platform and establishment of front-end system Kyocera Development of cellular communication unit to be equipped with moving drone communication relay station to establish LTE and 5G networks

About Blue Earth Platform (BEP)

BEP is an infrastructure platform that enables complex missions via cooperation and coordination of multiple drones. BEP supports business optimization using AI and block chain.

About Blue innovation

Company name Blue innovation Co., Ltd. URL https://www.blue-i.co.jp/en/ Headquarters Ichigo Hongo Bldg 4F, 5-33-10 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 113-0033 CEO Takayuki Kumada Established June 10, 1999 Business Blue innovation is an innovative solutions provider planning to deliver five services (security, indoor inspection, education & safety, entertainment and logistics) using its Blue Earth Platform (BEP). BEP is a software and hardware platform that enables complex flight missions via cooperation and coordination of multiple drones.

About KYOCERA