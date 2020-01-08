GK Software Embeds Next-Generation Workforce Dimensions from Kronos Suite into OmniPOS Platform to Streamline Workforce Management

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Software today announced a technology partnership with Kronos Incorporated to embed the next-generation Workforce Dimensions suite into GK’s OmniPOS platform. This partnership enables frontline retail employees to access the revolutionary workforce management solution from Kronos at every point of sale terminal and all GK OmniPOS touchpoints. This intuitive, frictionless interface establishes a more flexible and productive workplace environment that empowers employees and promotes more efficient and profitable store operations at organizations that deploy both solutions.

GK Software’s cloud-enabled, agile OmniPOS platform has been identified as the most robust POS platform by Forrester and is one of the fastest-growing POS platforms worldwide. Workforce Dimensions is the first intelligent workforce management solution. The cloud-native suite leverages artificial intelligence to provide unprecedented real-time insights, recommendations, and analytics.

“By partnering with the established leader in workforce management applications for hourly employees, we are creating a unique opportunity for retailers to leverage a single, centralized platform to manage the full scope of their store operations,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO, GK Software USA. “Our focus on eliminating the friction associated with the checkout process perfectly aligns with the Kronos ethos of doing the same for workforce empowerment. Together, we can offer the most robust, simplified experience for store managers, associates and customers – a requirement for success in modern retail.”

The integration of Workforce Dimensions into GK’s robust, cloud-enabled OmniPOS platform will allow employees to significantly reduce the time and complexity associated with managing administrative workforce processes. Now, they will have the ability to clock in and out, view their schedules, request and accept shift changes, manage time off and more, right at the point of sale. This increased flexibility will improve store efficiency, reduce administrative work, support real-time data-driven workforce optimization and improve the employee experience.

“Our technology partnership with GK is yet another example of the new era of efficiency for modern store operations,” said Michael May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. “We designed Workforce Dimensions from the ground up to easily integrate with and embed inside of workplace applications where employees already spend most of their day. This creates a more engaging workplace experience while allowing them to remain focused on customer service and driving the business forward.”

The integration will be available for demo at the NRF Big Show 2020 at GK Software’s booth #5901, along will the rest of GK’s robust solution suite for retail. Kronos will also demo its complete solution portfolio at NRF at booth #5437.

About GK Software

GK Software breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its OmniPOS solution for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints – which is why 10 of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK Software. GK Software is headquartered in Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.