Pointr Accelerates US Growth, Launches Map Scale with Major American Department Store

Pointr's Map Scale is a new solution uniquely positioned to support U.S. retailers that need to implement mapping and location technology at scale instantly (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pointr has reaffirmed its position as the global leader of real-time location technology for smart venues following the deployment of its new Map Scale solution across 700 locations of a major U.S. department store. Pointr achieved tremendous growth in the U.S. market in the past two years, during which time it has deployed its location technologies across thousands of venues nationwide through multi-million dollar contracts with customers including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Airports (Washington Regan and National), two major U.S. Airlines and international corporations (KPMG and CBRE). The launch of Map Scale, which enables operators to digitally map hundreds of venues in seconds, uniquely positions Pointr to serve U.S. retailers in need of quickly implementing location technology at scale.

“After receiving a flood of inbound interest for our Deep Location platform, we realized the tremendous growth opportunity available in the U.S. market,” said Ege Akpinar, co-founder and CEO of Pointr. “That’s why we are building our U.S. team to further increase the 600% annual recurring revenue growth we’ve seen since 2018. The U.S. leads the world in technology adoption and retailers are particularly eager to scale digital implementations quickly.”

U.S. consumers are interested in ways location-based technologies can improve their in-store experiences. According to the National Retail Federation, roughly half of U.S. consumers want retailers to make it easier for them to find a product or location. 55% want technology to help them see if a product is in stock and 36% look to tech to make shopping more fun. Overall, 66% agree that shopping technologies and innovations help improve their experience in store.

Digital mapping at scale is a crucial part of preparing for this desired in-store transformation. Traditionally, retailers hired mapping companies to manually convert floor plans into a digital format, a process that required frequent maintenance and updates across venues. Map Scale automatically retrieves CAD files from a repository and converts them into interactive, beautifully designed digital maps. Upgrades to maps are made automatically in seconds, enabling stores to improve major layout changes during peak shopping periods. Once a venue is mapped using Map Scale, a retailer can overlay location-based services, analytics and marketing using Pointr’s Deep Location platform. Retailers can provide the in-store experience shoppers desire, including helping shoppers search for products, engage with tailored offers, uncover in-stock products and unlock premium store experiences.

A major U.S. department store has already rolled out Map Scale across 700 stores with millions of mobile application users on both iOS and Android.

Pointr will demonstrate its signature location solution at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show. To learn more about how Pointr Deep Location powers indoor location for more than 100 million people in 18 countries across retail, aviation, hospitality and the workplace, visit pointr.tech.

About Pointr

Pointr, the Deep Location company, is a global technology leader in real-time location for smart venues. Pointr helps companies digitize venues, enabling them to create immersive location experiences and to improve their operations. Pointr works with major international customers in retail, aviation, hospitality and workplace. Built by a team of computer scientists and fueled by 7 patents, Pointr’s Deep Location platform powers all of a company’s location requirements, from mapping, navigation and asset tracking to location-based analytics and marketing. Pointr’s customers include: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, KPMG, Metropolitan Washington Airports and Harrods. Learn more at: pointr.tech.