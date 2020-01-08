Sleep Number Announces Collaboration With Mayo Clinic to Advance Sleep Science and Cardiovascular Medicine

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(CES Exhibit #44113) – Today at CES 2020, Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR), the smart bed company, announced a groundbreaking agreement with Mayo Clinic. The agreement includes an endowment from Sleep Number to Mayo Clinic to further sleep science research with an emphasis on cardiovascular medicine, and a dedicated research and development fund that will improve health care quality and clinical outcomes with potential life-changing benefits.

Lack of sleep has been linked to many diseases and conditions prevalent today, including heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and depression1. At a time when the CDC has declared sleep disorders a public health epidemic, one-in-three people do not get adequate quality sleep2,3. To address this crisis, the two Minnesota-based organizations are joining forces. The “Sleep Number Research Fund in Sleep Science with an Emphasis on Cardiovascular Medicine” and the “Sleep Number Research & Development Fund to Further Sleep Science” are valued at $10M over five years.

Mayo Clinic and Sleep Number are establishing a joint advisory team comprised of Mayo Clinic physicians – including Virend Somers, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Cardiovascular Facility and the Sleep Facility within Mayo Clinic's Center for Clinical and Translational Science – and researchers, and Sleep Number leadership, including Annie Bloomquist, Chief Product Officer. Together, the advisory team will lead initiatives to research, discover, identify and develop solutions that will impact sleep and overall well-being.

“While we know that sleep plays an incredibly important role in our overall health and wellness, we need evidence-based solutions to advance the science and clinical practice of sleep medicine. This novel and important investigative opportunity will provide a robust foundation upon which to further our understanding of sleep and sleep disorders, and their interactions with health and disease,” said Dr. Somers, the Alice Sheets Marriott Professor of Medicine, and Physician in Cardiovascular Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading health care institution that shares our values and purpose of having a positive impact on society by contributing to the well-being of individuals. Sleep Number’s radical advancements to sleep science have improved the lives of more than 12 million sleepers,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO, Sleep Number. “Collaborating with Mayo Clinic will amplify our impact on improving society’s overall sleep and wellness. By uniting our unparalleled sleep knowledge and technology with world-class clinicians and researchers, we’re poised to make meaningful advancements to the science of sleep, with goals to materially foster better sleep – and health – for society.”

Sleep Number is a leader in sleep innovation, dedicated to improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Data is core to the company’s mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep solutions: Its proprietary SleepIQ® technology, the operating system of the company’s award-winning 360® smart bed, is one of the most comprehensive sleep databases in the world. SleepIQ captures more than 10 billion biometric data points nightly, conducting the largest sleep study in history while improving sleep physiology of sleepers across the United States. Additionally, SleepIQ uses the power of data and artificial intelligence to unlock individual and population sleep patterns, as well as provide bio-signal benefits for consumers. In collaboration with Mayo Clinic, Sleep Number will advance sleep science and products that will have meaningful impact on society, linking sleep to personal wellness.

About Sleep Number

As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number’s mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over 10 billion biometric data points every night and delivers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness.

To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 610 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.

