ViacomCBS and Comcast Announce Content Carriage Agreement 

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS and Comcast Corporation announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement that includes continued retransmission consent of 23 CBS-owned television stations in 15 major markets across the country, including CBS-owned The CW affiliates, as well as distribution of the popular entertainment and sports channels SHOWTIME®, Smithsonian Channel™, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers.

In addition, CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, will be available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later this year. This will mark the first time CBS will make the CBS All Access app available on an MVPD-based set-top box.

“ We are very pleased to have reached this agreement to continue to bring CBS’ industry-leading entertainment, sports and news content from the CBS Television Network, SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network to millions of Xfinity customers, and delighted to offer these customers access via X1 and Flex to CBS All Access for the first time,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS Inc. “ We look forward to discussing the entire ViacomCBS portfolio with Comcast in the future.”

“ ViacomCBS has been a great partner, and we are very pleased to have reached this agreement to provide Xfinity X1 and Flex customers with more access to their content across multiple platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

The agreement also includes TV Everywhere availability of programming from CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers, who will be able to enjoy live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Comcast’s authenticated platform Xfinity Stream. Pop TV and content from Smithsonian Channel have previously been available to stream via Comcast’s authenticated platforms. In addition, the authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME® will continue to provide Xfinity SHOWTIME subscribers with unlimited access to acclaimed original series, hit movies, sports, documentaries, specials and much more online and on mobile devices.

CBS-owned stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, as well as CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, will continue to be distributed to Xfinity customers.

In addition, two MyNetwork affiliates will be available in Boston and Miami and the CBS-owned independent station will be available in New York.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (Nasdaq: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents. For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.