Capella University Announces Partnership with Leading Health Care Provider Fraser to Supply a Pipeline of Qualified Behavioral Analysts

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella University, a leader in online higher education for working adults, is partnering with Fraser, Minnesota’s largest provider of early childhood mental health and autism support services, to provide a talent pipeline of highly qualified Capella learners and alumni, specifically within the Applied Behavior Analysis field, to fill Fraser’s open positions, which include full-time roles as well as practicum, and internship positions.

According to the CDC, one (1) in 59 American children are identified as having an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a widely accepted treatment for ASD; however, research shows that as ASD prevalence increases, the demand for certified behavioral analysts has also significantly increased, implying a shortage of these professionals.

In order to alleviate this industry skills gap and meet the evolving education needs of clinicians, Fraser will promote Capella University’s program offerings to its current employees; specifically, the University’s graduate certificates, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in the ABA field.

“As our workforce needs evolve, we’re thrilled to partner with Capella University to expand our applicant pool and fill open roles,” said Pat Pulice, Vice President of Integrated Healthcare. “We’re looking forward to the wealth of new applicants as well as the opportunity to promote Capella’s degree programs to our current employees to strengthen their knowledge and ultimately better serve our over 13,000 clients.”

Capella University and its parent company, Strategic Education, Inc. (SEI) are committed to this effort.

“Upskilling and life-long learning are imperative to a successful organization, specifically in the healthcare industry,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, SEI’s Senior Vice President of Portfolio Strategy. Hoff serves as the executive sponsor of the Fraser partnership with Capella University. “We are delighted to provide Fraser with a pathway to highly qualified clinicians. This partnership perfectly aligns with SEI’s mission to enable economic mobility for our graduates and learners, and we are eager to see the positive results for both organizations.”

In addition to ABA, Capella is also promoting the Fraser initiative to learners and alumni who have completed or are pursing certificates as well as bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in a variety of disciplines such as Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Play Therapy, Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and Marriage and Family Therapy to align with the wide spectrum of Fraser’s services.

About Capella University: Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs, allowing learners to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

About Strategic Education, Inc.: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility through education. We serve students through a range of educational opportunities that include: Strayer University and Capella University (separate institutions that are each regionally accredited), which collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; a Top 25 Princeton Review-ranked online MBA program through the Jack Welch Management Institute; self-paced college-level, general education courses through Sophia; customized degrees for corporations through Degrees@Work; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through DevMountain, Generation Code, Hackbright Academy, and The New York Code + Design Academy. These programs help our students prepare for success in today’s jobs and find a path to bettering their lives.

About Fraser: Fraser is the Upper Midwest’s premier provider of autism services and Minnesota’s largest provider of early childhood mental health services. With a continuum of services that provide healthcare, housing, education and employment services, the organization helps children, teens, adults and families with special needs live life to the fullest potential. To learn more, visit fraser.org.