Asset-Map Announces Integration with Black Diamond

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asset-Map, a Philadelphia-based financial technology company, today announced a new integration with SS&C Advent’s Black Diamond® Wealth Platform to streamline productivity for advisors using each platform and simplify the transfer of data to Asset-Map.

“Advisors have an arsenal of tools and platforms to enhance their practices, but we know taking full advantage of each can be time consuming,” says H. Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map. “By allowing additional connectivity to Asset-Map, advisors can streamline their processes so they can use their time to continue to service clients at a high level. This integration highlights the growth mindset of Asset-Map and the innovations we are bringing to the advising community.”

Asset-Map will integrate with the unique Relationship Timeline feature in Black Diamond’s Client Experience (CX) portal. Advisors using both systems can share Asset-Maps with clients on the Relationship Timeline web feed, which documents fundamental advisor-client interactions. Additionally, to eliminate duplicate data entry, the integration enables advisors to import their client’s details from Black Diamond to the Asset-Map platform.

“We are excited to elevate communication and connectivity between advisors and their clients,” says Justin Wayne, head of partnerships and integrations for Black Diamond at SS&C Advent. “Advisors are increasingly focused on creating a positive, interactive client experience. Sharing Asset-Map through our Client Experience’s Relationship Timeline enables advisors to provide clarity and context around household finances and needs.”

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map believes everyone deserves to understand their finances to make better decisions about what matters most. Founded by financial advisor H. Adam Holt in 2008, Asset-Map combines design thinking and personal finance to produce graphically-rich Asset-Maps that display a client’s complete financial picture with clarity. Using Asset-Map with a client is proven to strengthen the advisor/client relationship, drive compliance, increase engagement, uncover opportunities and ultimately improve planning for the future. For more information, visit www.asset-map.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.