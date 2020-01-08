OZ Joins UiPath Technology Alliance Partner Program to Enhance RPA Solutions Across Multiple Industries

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OZ, a global consulting, services and solutions leader enhancing customer experience (CX) through digital innovation, today announced it has Silver status in UiPath’s Partner Program. UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, recognizes partners as experts in supporting and delivering RPA solutions that drive real transformational outcomes for customers. Partners excel in co-developing innovative business solutions to customers through sales, implementation and continuous improvement of information technology infrastructures with software, services, tools and operational support.

The future of work is one where humans and machines are evolving to work together. According to Gartner, the RPA market grew over 63 percent last year, making it the fastest-growing segment of the global enterprise software market. Organizations are using RPA and AI as pivotal digital technologies to drive employee experience. OZ creates frictionless experiences for clients and uses UiPath’s RPA platform to help organizations balance human and machine processes.

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration, and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise RPA platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

“OZ strives to provide the best experience we can offer our clients. When looking for a tool that would philosophically align with our core values, we found UiPath to be the right automation solution provider,” said Imran Sabir, Consultant and RPA Lead, OZ. “We diligently evaluated other tools available in the market and scored them on scalability, security, ease of use, and capabilities. UiPath is the highest rated RPA platform in Gartner’s magic quadrant, which affirms what we already know – that it is a top tool for automation.”

RPA is putting an end to the era of people executing mundane, time-consuming tasks. OZ consultants help companies, in any industry, select and deploy RPA software for automating the most repetitive, labor-intensive work so employees can spend less time processing paperwork and more time focusing on their customer. Financial services is just one of the industries where RPA is streamlining manual tasks and shortening the time it takes to execute processes, extract data and build reports. For example, accounts payable can use RPA bots to track an invoice from initial creation through to payment in the system, eliminating wasted manhours and freeing up accounting team members to focus on more complex processes that improve customer experience.

To learn more about OZ, please visit www.followoz.com. UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

About OZ

OZ is a leading global consulting company whose services and solutions transition companies to CX using design thinking, analytics and AI, IoT, RPA, Cloud and their Innovation Labs; OZ drives digital innovation across the travel and hospitality, health sciences, retail, consumer goods and financial services industries. To learn more, visit FollowOZ.com.