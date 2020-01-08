Stewart Title Ltd Enters Partnership to Provide Lodgement Gap Cover on the Sympli e-Settlement Services Platform

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stewart Title Ltd, the underwriter for Stewart’s transactions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sympli Australia Pty Ltd (Sympli) to provide Lodgement Gap Cover on residential property transactions processed through Sympli.

With Stewart Title insuring the risk, Sympli clients can be assured that Stewart Title will assume the responsibility for any intervening instruments or notices lodged by a third party during the lodgement period, which have the effect of either preventing the registration of the customer’s land title dealing or taking priority over the customer’s land title dealing once registered.

“As a title insurer, our goal is to provide security and peace of mind to property buyers and lenders,” said Ciaran Westland, General Manager, Stewart Title Ltd. “To this end, we are very pleased to partner with Sympli to offer a complete package to their subscribers.”

Sympli is Australia’s newest electronic settlement service and is a collaboration between ASX Limited and InfoTrack Pty Limited. Sympli is focused on bringing healthy competition, reliability, security and value to lawyers, conveyancers and financial institutions with an e-settlement service built by users, for users.

David Wills, CEO, Sympli, said, “Our aim is to make the e-settlements process as secure, efficient and reliable as possible. Working with Stewart is just one more way we can provide a trusted, superior service to lawyers and conveyancers.”

For more information, contact Ciaran Westland, General Manager for Stewart Title, at (02) 9081 6204 or ciaran.westland@stewart.com.

About Stewart Title Ltd

Stewart Title Ltd is a specialist insurance company providing protection to property owners and lenders against risks inherent in the real estate transaction. Stewart Title Ltd is wholly owned by Stewart Title Guaranty Company, the primary underwriter for Stewart Information Services Corp. In Australia, Stewart Title Ltd has a license to operate in all States and Territories and partners with conveyancers and solicitors in offering a full range of both residential and commercial title insurance products to purchasers, existing owners and lenders. The company provides solutions that enhance the conveyancing and lending processes without transforming them. To find out more, visit www.stewartau.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.tm More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

