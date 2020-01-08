Accenture Federal Services Awarded HUD BPA to Advance the Modernization of Ginnie Mae’s Securitization Platform

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been awarded a position on a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) with information technology software development services and to modernize the proprietary applications, databases and systems that comprise Ginnie Mae’s securitization platform technologies.

The $127 million BPA — awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under which Ginnie Mae operates — is for a multi-award contract over five years. Accenture Federal Services (AFS) was one of four contracting firms receiving the award.

The modernization of Ginnie Mae’s securitization platform involves applying innovative practices, including Agile software development, and integrating new technologies, such as robotic process automation, to upgrade Ginnie Mae’s critical business operations. The transformation will help Ginnie Mae deliver increased transparency, improve service delivery to issuers and investors, and adapt to evolving mortgage industry standards.

“We’re honored to help Ginnie Mae advance the IT transformation initiatives that are critical to supporting the modernization of the securitization platform,” said Elaine Beeman, who leads AFS’ civilian portfolio. “We’re bringing together proven commercial capabilities, significant experience in financial services, and expertise in federal IT modernization and application development to help Ginnie Mae scale its capabilities quickly and deliver more value to their partners and customers.”

To help accelerate Ginnie Mae’s modernization priorities, AFS will engage the newly expanded Accenture Federal Digital Studio, a collaborative environment where AFS professionals use the ground-breaking service design principles of Fjord, Accenture Interactive’s award-winning design consultancy, to help clients across all sectors of the federal government create citizen-and user-centric solutions.

To deliver the full scope of work necessary to modernize Ginnie Mae’s securitization platform, AFS has teamed with Guidehouse, which has significant experience within the commercial and federal financial services industry and also serves as Ginnie Mae’s securitized transactions financial advisor. In addition, subcontractor Clarifire will provide its robust workflow automation platform to provide additional capabilities to Ginnie Mae.

