Personal Genome Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Enter Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Patient Care in Oncology

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic to enhance the development of clinical diagnostic solutions for oncology. Together, PGDx and Mayo Clinic will focus on technology optimization and clinical utility studies for liquid biopsy and tissue-based genomic applications.

The two organizations have a shared vision for advancing the capabilities of oncology diagnostics and treatment. This collaboration will combine world-class clinical knowledge and expertise in oncology from Mayo Clinic with leadership in genomic technologies from PGDx to accelerate solutions that deliver on the promise of precision medicine.

“ We are proud to enter into this strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic. Their deep knowledge of establishing standards of care in oncology, the complexity and volume of cancer cases they see, and their expertise in the implementation of testing in a real-world setting are second to none,” says Doug Ward, CEO, PGDx. “ As we continue our quest to empower the fight against cancer, collaborating with Mayo Clinic will allow us to better assess the impact that our elio liquid biopsy and tissue applications will have on improving clinical insights, and will advance innovations in next-generation sequencing technology.”

The shared vision and overall goal for PGDx and Mayo Clinic is to improve patient care by advancing the capabilities of oncology diagnostics testing. With a focus on targetable genomic alterations, this collaboration will take advantage of the clinical and technology expertise of both organizations.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to developing a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for laboratories worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.PersonalGenome.com.