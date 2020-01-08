 Office Depot Transforming Customer Experience and Supply Chain Operations with Zebra Mobile Solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services and supplies, selected Zebra mobile computing solutions to help transform the customer experience and improve operational efficiency. Office Depot is streamlining warehouse and delivery operations with TC51 and TC56 touch computers running the Workforce Connect Push to Talk (PTT) voice solution and RS507X ring imagers. All of this will be demonstrated at Zebra’s booth (#3301) at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO on Jan. 12-14, 2020 in New York City.

Office Depot replaced its consumer-grade devices and migrated its store, distribution center and delivery software applications to the Android™ operating system (OS) and deployed 10,000 enterprise-grade Zebra TC51 touch computers – enhancing the performance of store and distribution center associates. The TC51 mobile devices and RS507X ring imagers have also improved distribution center productivity and order pick and fulfillment rate. In addition, Office Depot selected Zebra OneCare® support for extended technical support and access to software updates well beyond the product warranty, expert technical support and Zebra’s LifeGuard™ for Android security updates.

“Our business customers are looking for a personalized and interactive experience in our stores,” said Kevin Moffitt, Chief Retail Officer for Office Depot, Inc. “Zebra’s mobile computing solutions have allowed us to simplify day-to-day operations to enable our associates to focus on what matters most – spending time assisting our customers with selecting the right solutions for their business.”

Zebra’s TC51 touch computers were selected for their stylish and intuitive smartphone-like design, reliability and long battery life that allow associates to verify prices, look up product information and check inventory. With Zebra’s Android-based mobile computers, associates have access to more than 40 in-store applications that empower them to more efficiently run store operations and offer proactive omnichannel personal selling and customer service.

By using the TC51 touch computer, Office Depot has cut processing and shelving inventory time, allowing associates to spend more time engaging with customers. Office Depot associates can now pick inventory more accurately and fulfill their buy-online, pick-up in store (BOPIS) and ship from store promises, ensuring customers get the product they want, when they want it.

“With the rise of e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment, Office Depot’s investment in Android-based mobile computing and voice solutions has helped it adapt to the evolving in-store, distribution center and delivery-related needs of the on-demand economy,” said Chris Kelly, Vice President and General Manager of North America Sales, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s retail and supply chain solutions are providing a performance edge to Office Depot’s store and distribution center associates and delivery drivers that are transforming the customer experience while improving associate productivity and reducing operational costs.”

Office Depot has also dramatically improved its supply chain efficiencies in distribution centers using the TC51 touch computer along with the RS507X cordless Bluetooth ring imagers for order picking, a voice-guided picking application and Workforce Connect PTT Voice. By standardizing on the TC51 touch computer, Office Depot has eliminated the need for separate picking devices and two-way radios. The RS507X ring imagers give order pickers hands-free omnidirectional 1D and 2D barcode scanning capabilities without the need to align barcodes and the device, further boosting operational efficiency. Workforce Connect PTT Voice has improved collaboration among managers and front-line associates with its one-to-one and group communications capability, within a facility and between multiple facilities.

“Through our investment in Zebra technology devices, we have seen improved productivity, accuracy and delivery performance across our private fleet and fulfillment operations, which have contributed to an enhanced customer experience,” said John Gannfors, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot is also using Zebra’s TC56 touch computer for its fleet management and proof-of-delivery (POD) applications for real-time tracking and visibility into order delivery status, signature capture and to help its drivers safely minimize delivery times.

