PVH Corp. Announces $100,000 Contribution to Australian Bushfire Relief

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Van Heusen, announces a $100,000 AUD contribution to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund.

The contribution specifically supports immediate rescue and relief efforts as the unprecedented bushfires sweep through Australia, as well as long-term recovery and rebuilding.

PVH expanded its presence in Australia last year with the acquisition of Gazal Corporation Limited, a long-time business partner in Australia and New Zealand, most recently as PVH’s joint venture partner in PVH Brands Australia.

“We are devastated by the tragic bushfires impacting the people, communities and wildlife in our beautiful country,” said Michael Gazal, Chairman, PVH Australia. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster. We thank the brave firefighters, volunteers and emergency personnel for committing their time and resources to the recovery efforts.”

All contributions made at CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Van Heusen stores in Australia during the month of January will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. No purchase is required.

