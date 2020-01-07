Bloomscape Partners with West Elm as Ecommerce Plant Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomscape, the direct-to-consumer online plant shop that delivers plants directly from the greenhouse to consumers’ front doors, today announced a partnership to sell houseplants through West Elm online at WestElm.com/Bloomscape. The partnership is Bloomscape’s first with a major retailer and will serve as West Elm’s exclusive ecommerce potted plant partner, complementing its assortment of original, modern designs for the everyday.

Bloomscape will provide greenhouse-fresh, lush plants for West Elm’s online customers in the US. Carefully curated by Bloomscape, each live, potted plant ranges from small to extra large in size and comes with simple, customized care instructions to make plant parenting easy.

Bloomscape is the only direct-to-consumer plant company that has the capability to ship a full range of plants, from a small trailing pothos to a large six-foot fiddle leaf fig, anywhere in the continental United States with its patented packaging technology. Made from recycled materials, Bloomscape’s packaging is designed to hold the plant and pot securely in place, preventing damage and decreasing soil spillage. Led by fifth-generation greenhouse grower founder and CEO, Justin Mast, the Bloomscape team is well-equipped with a strong mastery of the supply chain, patented shipping tech and deep relationships with suppliers.

“As humans, we are connected to nature and have the desire to have living things around us. We’re thrilled to be able to share Bloomscape’s plant experience, all the way from purchase to plant care, to the homes of West Elm customers,” says Bloomscape founder and CEO Justin Mast.

Houseplants have been trending upward in popularity and becoming a staple in millennial design. According to the National Gardening Association, houseplants sales in the U.S. increased 50 percent to $1.7 billion in the past three years.

“We saw an opportunity to make plant parenting easier for our customers by offering Bloomscape’s beautiful and wide-range collection of plants alongside our assortment of original, modern planters and accessories. Together, we can better serve our customers as they journey into designing and completing their homes,” said Andres (Dru) Ortega, director of partnerships at West Elm.

Following its $7.5M Series A funding in late 2019, Bloomscape has seen fast-paced growth with more than 100,000 plants sold since launch to more than 30,000 unique customers.

For more information on where to find West Elm and Bloomscape together, visit westelm.com/bloomscape.

About Bloomscape

Bloomscape is an innovative direct-to-consumer online plant shop that delivers plants directly from the greenhouse to consumers’ front doors. Bloomscape founder and CEO Justin Mast used his extensive history in horticulture to develop the first of its kind packaging technology to easily deliver full-sized healthy potted plants across the US. Bloomscape’s mission is to help strengthen its customers’ relationship with plants by delivering healthy, ready-to-go potted plants and providing all the tips and tricks needed to help them thrive. For more information visit https://bloomscape.com

About West Elm

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.