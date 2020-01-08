MYHSM Collaborates With Equinix

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a development which reinforces its position as a world-wide service provider, MYHSM Ltd., the global provider of Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a Service, announces a collaboration with Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company.

Under the agreement, MYHSM equipment will be hosted on Platform Equinix® and use Equinix connectivity services. Equinix operates over 200 high-performance data centres in five continents with access to all Tier 1 Network routes, with a 99.9999% uptime record. Importantly to the payments industry, Equinix data centres are certified to PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) meaning that payments organisations across the world can now secure their transactions by connecting to MYHSM’s PCI PIN certified service with high levels of performance, security, and reliability, in a fully PCI-compliant environment.

The world-class data centres and interconnection that Equinix provides means that MYHSM has the global reach and headroom for growth to address the security needs of companies operating within the world-wide payments ecosystem. The architecture of the solution perfectly supports the widespread move to put IT technology into the cloud.

Payment HSMs are an integral and mandated component in securing payment processing and card issuing systems, but deploying them in the traditional own-and-operate way introduces a formidable array of difficulties and demands on capital and operational expenditure. The partnership between MYHSM and Equinix provides a more effective, flexible and current way of accessing the capabilities by making Payment HSMs available as a cloud service.

John Cragg, CEO at MYHSM, commented: “MYHSM is delighted to be working with Equinix, which is a real enabler for the payments industry. We are now partners with the global leader in interconnection as well as with Thales, the global leader in Payment HSMs. These partnerships put us in pole position to meet not only the existing demand for Payment HSM as a Service but also the explosive growth being generated by the dash for the cloud which is happening all around us."

Lance Homer, Director of Business Development at Equinix, added: "Our collaboration with MYHSM is a great addition to our comprehensive financial services ecosystem available on Platform Equinix. We are now the first company to host and provide connectivity for global Payment HSM as a Service using the Thales payShield. It is an exciting new opportunity for us, providing yet another reason why financial services companies should interconnect at Equinix."

