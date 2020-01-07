Rocean and Conrad New York Downtown Partner to Eliminate Single-use Plastic Bottles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocean, the leading supplier of sustainable smart water solutions, today announced its partnership with Conrad New York Downtown, the world-renowned hotel owned by Goldman Sachs and part of Hilton’s Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio. The partnership will bring Rocean Zero smart filtration devices to each of Conrad New York Downtown’s 463 rooms, with the goal of reducing single-use plastics, and encouraging a circular economy across hotel operations.

“Everyone wants to be doing something to help the overwhelming issue of plastic pollution, but not many people know where to start,” said Sunjay Guleria, Rocean Founder and CEO. “By acting now in 2020 and not years from now, we can save literally billions of single-use plastic water bottles over the next decade as we expand this initiative across the globe. We thank Conrad New York Downtown’s leadership in implementing this innovative in-room solution throughout the hotel.”

Each Rocean Zero will provide a highly customizable, reusable water ecosystem with best-in-class filtration to replace single-use plastic bottles. To maximize efforts in reducing the carbon footprint at Conrad New York Downtown, Rocean is providing reusable aluminum bottles to be distributed upon request.

“From eliminating plastic straws to recycling soap, Conrad New York Downtown is dedicated to creating a sustainable experience for our guests,” said Marlene Poynder, General Manager of Conrad New York Downtown. “Conrad New York Downtown was designed and built solely using strategies that aim to preserve precious resources, and the addition of the Rocean system further strengthens Hilton’s commitment to reduce its environmental impact by 50% by 2030 by offering plastic-free solutions for our guests.”

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns Conrad New York Downtown and has invested heavily in the sustainability initiatives at the hotel as part of the firm’s corporate sustainability commitments.

In 2018, Hilton launched its Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, including cutting its environmental footprint in half. In addition, this partnership will propel Rocean’s core mission to remove one billion single-use bottles from circulation within five years.

ABOUT ROCEAN

Rocean is a smart-technology company that is committed to helping consumers, communities and companies across the globe reduce their reliance on shipping water, significantly lowering CO2 emissions, and eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles. Based in New York City and founded by serial entrepreneurs and concerned citizens Sunjay Guleria, Mohini Boparai Guleria, and Dr. Lee von Kraus, Rocean is guided by one simple question: What if we can enjoy our planet without harming it? Learn more at https://rocean.com/

ABOUT CONRAD NEW YORK DOWNTOWN

Located in the heart of Downtown Manhattan’s Battery Park, Conrad New York Downtown is an all-suite, luxury hotel that provides award-winning service and amenities to guests from around the world. The 16-story, high-rise property boasts 463 spacious suites offering a minimum of 430 square feet, innovative technologies, and views of the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty. An urban escape for leisure and business guests alike, the hotel features two distinctive dining concepts, including the seasonal Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar and ATRIO Wine Bar & Restaurant; more than 2,000 exclusively curated works of art; a lush rooftop garden; and 30,000 square feet of event space. A prestigious LEED Gold certification, along with an impressive series of creative green initiatives, make the hotel a bold leader in sustainable luxury. The hotel is adjacent to Hudson River Park and is just minutes from many of the city’s most historic neighborhoods, including Tribeca, Greenwich Village, SoHo, and Wall Street. The property is also walking distance to a list of acclaimed attractions such as the Staten Island Ferry, One World Trade Observatory, Children’s Museum of the Arts, Brookfield Place, Westfield World Trade Center and more.

ABOUT CONRAD HOTELS & RESORTS

Spanning five continents with nearly 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms – all while connecting with local and global culture. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn more about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels. For more information on Hilton’s Travel with Purpose campaign, visit cr.hilton.com