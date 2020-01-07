Comtech Awarded $211.0 Million Contract to Supply Troposcatter Equipment in Support of U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter System

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 7, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2020, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a 10-year, $211.0 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract by the Cubic Mission Solutions (“Cubic”) business division of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) to provide next generation troposcatter systems in support of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In connection with this contract award, Comtech received an initial $13.4 million order to supply next generation terminals to Cubic. Delivery of the first units will support test and evaluation for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Compared to legacy systems for the U.S. Marine Corps, Cubic and Comtech’s next generation troposcatter solution increases bandwidth by an order of magnitude and reduces the size, weight and power by nearly 90 percent, making it the highest data capacity and most mobile beyond-line-of-sight system in the world.

“We are extremely excited to be able to provide our leading next generation troposcatter solution to Cubic, in support of the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “As the world’s leader in digital troposcatter systems, our next generation technology will enable the warfighter to communicate more reliably and with greater capability on the battlefield than ever before.”

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL