Global Legumes Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Archer Daniels Midland and B&G Foods | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of legumes in food items and vegan diets as a source of protein. In addition, the high consumption of legume-based snacking items is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global market.

Legumes are affordable and non-perishable vegan food items that are rich in protein and essential vitamins. This makes them attractive for consumers who rely on non-meat sources of proteins. Athletes with specific dietary needs prefer the inclusion of legume-based food items in their diets to fulfill their nutritional requirements. These factors will increase the consumption of legumes leading to market growth.

Legumes are increasingly used in crushed or powdered form for the preparation of various snack items. The high consumption of legume-based snacking items will positively impact the global market. Legumes such as chickpeas, peas, and beans are considered healthy snacking items, which are simple to prepare at home by adding spices. They are also readily available in the market as a ready-to-eat product. High consumption of a variety of legume-based snack products will boost the overall global market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Legumes Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland operates its business under various segments such as agricultural services, corn processing, oilseeds processing, wild flavors and specialty ingredients, and other. This company offers pinto beans, black beans, small red beans, navy beans, great Northern beans, dark red kidney beans, pink beans, chickpeas, white kidney beans, casa seasoned black beans, light red kidney beans, and mayocoba beans.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods operates through the unified business segment The company offers a range of legumes such as black beans, butter beans, kidney beans, garbanzo, great Northern beans, and pinto beans under the brand, JOAN of ARC.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands has business operations under various segments, namely grocery & snacks; refrigerated & frozen; international, and foodservice. The company offers black beans and pinto beans under the Rosarita brand.

EDEN FOODS

EDEN FOODS operates through the unified business segment. The company offers organic aduki beans, organic black beans, organic black-eyed peas, organic black soybeans, organic butter beans, organic white kidney beans, organic garbanzo beans, organic great Northern beans, organic dark red kidney beans, organic navy beans, organic pinto beans, organic small red beans, and Caribbean black beans.

General Mills

General Mills operates its businesses under the following segments: North America retail, convenience stores and foodservice, Europe and Australia, Asia and Latin America. The company offers beans dark red kidney, chickpeas, beans black, beans cannellini, beans fava, and beans red kidney under the Progresso brand.

Legumes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Beans

Peas

Others

Legumes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

