Salsify and Snap36 Partnership Creates Seamless Experience for Image Upload and Management to Help Brands Win on the Digital Shelf

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salsify, a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf, and Snap36, the market leader for rich and interactive 360-degree product experiences, announced today they have entered into a partnership that delivers a unique imaging experience enabling brands to manage, capture, and distribute 360-degree images and scale efficiently and affordability. Through its integration with Snap36 and leveraging the company’s patented image capture technology, Salsify now supports direct 360-degree image integration to Walmart.com.

Snap36 began working with Walmart in 2018 on implementing a proprietary 360-degree viewer above the fold for both its desktop and mobile sites. Walmart is one of the first retailers to offer 360-degree — or spin — photography on 100% of products offered on the site, regardless of category. In its 2019 consumer research report, Salsify found that consumers want an average of six images per product and a minimum of two videos. Through this partnership, brands can use 360-degree images to engage their consumers and increase conversions.

“Image-rich product pages are not optional for brands that want to win on the digital shelf — they are mandatory,” said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO, Salsify. “Shoppers, particularly on digital channels, want as much information as possible before making a purchasing decision. Walmart’s emphasis on 360-degree imagery has given every brand manufacturer a unique opportunity to better inform shoppers on Walmart.com. We are excited to be partnering with Snap36 to provide this capability to our customers.”

Snap36, with customers such as The Home Depot, Macy’s, and Lowe’s, will create the images and 360° content, providing a more comprehensive and competitive offering that is operationally seamless from a customer perspective. The Salsify PXM platform will deliver the data to Walmart.com and futureproof images for brands by maintaining file naming consistency.

“Our customers have seen 360-degree content improve online conversions by nearly 50%, so it’s no wonder Walmart is leading retailers in advocating for more spin images on its website,” said Jeff Hunt, CEO, Snap36. “In joining forces with Salsify, we are able to bring high-quality, affordable 3D product images to a platform that so many brands use to win on the digital shelf, and we’re excited to add this experience for customers using Walmart.com.”

About Salsify

Salsify’s product experience management (PXM) platform empowers brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands, including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners, and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit https://www.salsify.com.

About Snap36

Snap36 is the leading rich-product content solution for retailers and brands, enabling them to improve consistency and trust during the online purchasing experience. Rather than using traditional photography processes, Snap36 efficiently automates image capture with innovative robotic equipment and workflow software to deliver 360-degree and 3D imagery, augmented and virtual reality, video, and interactive content. For more information, please visit https://www.snap36.com.