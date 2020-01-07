Options Announces Significant Growth Investment from Abry Partners

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced a significant growth investment by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector focused private equity firm. The transaction will enable the firm’s executive team to significantly accelerate its growth strategy, pursue strategic M&A targets, invest further in the firm’s technology platform and expand Options’ reach in key financial centers globally. No further terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Options, founded in 1993 as a hedge fund technology services provider, has expanded rapidly in recent years and now finds itself as an established market leader in outsourced financial technology and managed IT services to the global capital markets. The firm has close to 300 employees globally and offices across the US, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Dublin, Geneva and Auckland.

Founded in 1989, Abry Partners is one of the premier media, communications, internet infrastructure, business and information services-focused private equity investment firms. This investment in Options adds to their growing portfolio of companies in the Managed Service Provider sector.

Options President and CEO, Danny Moore commented, “We are thrilled to announce Abry’s investment in Options. They are a firm with a proven track record in partnering with growth firms and propelling them to the next level. Even more crucially, they are seasoned operators in the financial services and Managed IT space and understand the exciting opportunities within reach of firms offering cloud services to the capital markets sector. We look forward to working with Abry as we continue to lead the market in the delivery of complex IT infrastructure, colocation services and specialized financial applications.”

Tomer Yosef-Or, a Partner at Abry, said, “We are excited to be able to help the Options team accelerate their efforts to become one of the leading Managed Service Providers globally. Abry believes the ever-changing IT landscape will provide multiple opportunities for Options to continue to expand its services and strengthen its strong partnerships with customers. We intend to leverage our significant capital and experience in the IT infrastructure and managed services space to help the Options team build a highly sophisticated, customer centric, global platform.”

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com):Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms. Since their founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82.0 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds. For more information on ABRY, please visit www.Abry.com.