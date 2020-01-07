Chase Partners with DoorDash to Deliver New Benefit for Freedom, Sapphire and Slate Cardmembers When Ordering In

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Chase announced a new relationship with DoorDash, the nation's leading on-demand food platform, to offer complimentary DashPass subscriptions for Sapphire, Freedom, and Slate cardmembers. Starting today, eligible cardmembers can activate and enjoy the convenience of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service that offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders of $12 or more from DoorDash’s industry-leading selection of participating restaurants nationwide.

“Across Chase branded cards, we’ve seen spending with food delivery more than double in the last year, and the majority of those cardmembers are ordering-in on average at least one time per month,” said Catherine Hogan, President of Chase Branded Cards. “We’re excited to team up with DoorDash to bring their industry-leading selection of restaurants to our cardmembers with an added perk to make dining in more rewarding.”

To activate the complimentary DashPass membership offer, cardmembers will need to add an eligible Chase credit card as the default payment in the DoorDash app. Once the membership is activated, the benefit with Chase credit cards will be:

Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Preferred® cardmembers will have access to complimentary DashPass for minimum of one year*, valued at over $100.

Chase Freedom®, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom Student® and Slate® cardmembers will receive complimentary DashPass for the first three months**, followed by a 50% discount price at the current rate for the next nine months.

Cardmembers will need to activate by December 31, 2021 to enjoy the new benefit.

“We are excited to partner nationwide with Chase and add our subscription service DashPass to their renowned list of credit card benefits, while growing our industry-leading subscriber base,” said Keith Yandell, DoorDash’s Chief Business & Legal Officer. “This partnership will make ordering from our unmatched selection of restaurants even more rewarding and provide Chase customers with access to incredible deals they can only find on DoorDash.”

Since its launch in August 2018, DashPass has become the largest subscription service in the industry with more than 1.5 million active subscribers. With members saving an average of $4-5 per order, users are reaping the rewards of the subscription with 1 in 3 orders on DoorDash coming from DashPass members in top markets. Cardmembers that activate their membership will have access to hundreds of thousands of participating restaurants nationwide, including national favorites like The Cheesecake Factory, Burger King, and Chipotle and local favorites like Bay Cities in LA and Portillo’s in Chicago.

Chase cardmembers can activate the complimentary DashPass subscription by visiting the website here or in the DoorDash app. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

*Complimentary DashPass Subscription for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers: Your Chase Sapphire account will receive one complimentary DashPass subscription from DoorDash for at least 12 months when the subscription is activated by 12/31/21. After the DashPass discounted period ends, you can choose to continue to be enrolled and charged the then current monthly DashPass rate. Subscription will be registered in the name of the primary cardmember or an authorized user, whoever activates the benefit first. To receive the subscription benefits, the primary cardmember or authorized user(s) must first add their Chase Sapphire card as payment method in the DoorDash mobile application, and then click the activation button. Benefits of DashPass from DoorDash include no delivery fees on orders that total over $12 (amount subject to change - see DoorDash site for current minimum); however service fees and other fees on food orders will apply.

**Complimentary DashPass Subscription for Chase Freedom®, Freedom Unlimited®, Freedom Student® and Slate® cardmembers: Your credit card account will receive one complimentary 3 month DashPass from DoorDash when the subscription is activated by 12/31/21. After your complimentary period ends, you’ll be automatically enrolled for 9 months at 50% off the then current monthly DashPass rate. After the DashPass discounted period ends, you will continue to be enrolled and charged the then current monthly DashPass rate. You can cancel at any time on the DoorDash mobile application. Subscription will be registered in the name of the primary cardmember or an authorized user, whoever activates the benefit first. To receive the subscription benefits, the primary cardmember or authorized user(s) must first add their eligible Chase credit card as payment method in the DoorDash mobile application, and then click the activation button. Benefits of DashPass from DoorDash include no delivery fees on orders that total over $12 (amount subject to change - see DoorDash site for current minimum); however service fees and other fees on food orders will apply.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: Nearly 5,000 branches in 32 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.