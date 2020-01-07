Accenture to Acquire maihiro, Boosting Customer Experience and Experience Management Capabilities for SAP Solutions

MUNICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire maihiro, a provider of customer experience and customer relationship management consulting, optimization and ongoing enhancement services. The acquisition will help Accenture create solutions for clients that drive innovation and transformation in marketing, sales and customer service.

Founded in 2000 and an SAP® Gold Partner, maihiro is a leading provider of SAP-based customer experience (CX), customer relationship management (CRM), and commerce services. The acquisition aims to strengthen Accenture’s world-class SAP capabilities that help organizations elevate customer experiences beyond expectations. With headquarters in Munich, maihiro has approximately 160 skilled professionals in offices across Germany and Austria.

“Today’s brands compete in the experience economy. Only those capable of delivering the most engaging and differentiated experiences will continue to win and retain customers’ loyalty,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “With this acquisition, we will amplify our experience and knowledge to help clients drive growth by developing and deploying superior experience management. This will enable clients to better understand their customers, evolve business processes to align with customer needs, and enjoy higher customer retention and purchase frequency.”

“Together with maihiro, we will have more expertise and capacity to serve clients in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and across Europe, and guide them in their journey to transform customer experiences. Combined with Accenture’s end-to-end capabilities, client relationships and global delivery capabilities, we can provide scale and global reach for multinational clients,” added Dirk Appelhoff, Accenture SAP Business Group lead in Europe.

“Like Accenture, we are committed to guiding clients in marketing, sales and customer service, and developing and implementing competitive strategies that increase their performance,” said Uwe May, CEO, Sales & Marketing, maihiro.

Bernd Hesse, CEO, Consulting & Human Resources, maihiro, added: “Our collective, comprehensive capabilities will help clients design and operate CX and CRM solutions that enable maximum benefits from the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, including integration with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP intelligent technologies to enable seamless, end-to-end processes and drive innovation.”

As part of Accenture’s strategy to enable clients to gain the most value from SAP solutions, in May 2019, Accenture and SAP announced that they are co-developing and co-innovating to accelerate development of the SAP® C/4HANA platform and build industry-specific solutions that elevate digital customer experiences. In November 2018, Accenture also acquired U.S.-based Intrigo Systems, a leading provider of advisory and systems integration services for SAP enterprise and cloud solutions in e-commerce, supply chain and procurement. In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly US$1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions globally to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early 2020.

