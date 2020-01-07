ALLITE® Inc. Partners with Xi'an Jiaotong University to Break New Ground in Magnesium Alloy Material Science

MIAMISBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLITE® Inc. and Xi'an Jiaotong University will collaborate to pave the way for meaningful discoveries in magnesium alloy research. To continue to develop its core offering and capabilities, ALLITE® Inc. will support a 5-year, multi-million-dollar partnership with top material science professors at Xi'an Jiaotong University, with focus on further advancing the proprietary ALLITE® Super Magnesium™ alloys.

Officially established in 2018, ALLITE® Inc. is fully dedicated to the creation of new materials, beginning with the classified development of highly advanced aerospace and defense magnesium alloy products in 2006. The unique properties of ALLITE® Super Magnesium™ make it a premium choice for a wide variety of industries and applications. Today, ALLITE’s passionate team of engineers, chemists and metallurgists work with distinguished material science organizations like Xi'an Jiaotong University to provide the latest innovations and capabilities to organizations around the world—including clients in consumer electronics, lightweight electric vehicles, outdoor sports and more.

The Xi'an Jiaotong University team, working with ALLITE®, will focus on the following key development areas: ultra-high strength magnesium alloys, machine learning assisted design of high-performance magnesium alloys, high dampening magnesium alloys, and the design and production of high-performance magnesium alloys. They will also work with ALLITE® Inc. to research the mechanical behavior of magnesium alloys across diverse applications, such as drone technology. The Xi'an Jiaotong University team is comprised of experts with extensive experience—with backgrounds at the esteemed National Institute for Materials Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and companies like Exxon Mobil and General Electric.

“ALLITE® Inc. is very pleased to announce this partnership with the professors at Xi'an Jiaotong University. The wealth of knowledge that our combined teams have, coupled with the incredible facilities at Xi'an Jiaotong University will bring new light and numerous benefits to the work done here at ALLITE®. We look forward to what our shared efforts will bring to industries and organizations around the globe,” said Bruno Maier, President at ALLITE® Inc.

“We are very glad to establish this relationship with ALLITE®. This collaboration leverages the strength of both parties to develop advanced magnesium alloys and processing techniques. We are confident that our partnership will have a fruitful result,” said Professor Ding Xiangdong, Dean of the Material Science Institute leading the team at Xi’an Jiaotong University.

ABOUT ALLITE® INC.

Founded in 2018, ALLITE® Inc. is a full-service material sciences organization that develops and manufactures high-performance metal alloys for industries around the globe. They supply proprietary material science consulting, offer raw magnesium ingot, produce semi-fabricated product, including extrusion and sheet/plate, and provide custom engineering, manufacturing, and fabrication on a global scale.

ALLITE® Inc. created and produces Super Magnesium™, a premium alloy that is the lightest of all structural materials and is diversely appealing across vast industries where weight, performance and efficiency are critical.

Considered to be the most eco-friendly and sustainable metal in the world, magnesium is 100% recyclable, dissolves naturally leaving no trace, and has widespread natural occurrence with unlimited reserves.