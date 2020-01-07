Energous Announces WattUp Customer and Partner Product Demonstrations at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced that it is showcasing a variety of new WattUp-enabled products from customer and partner companies, WattUp developer kits, which enable faster and more efficient integration for manufacturers, as well as other technology demonstrations.

WattUp-enabled devices on hand include an ultrawide band (UWB) tracking tag designed for POSCO Worldwide, the Delight Oasis-RC PSAP, the NewSound Primo-W hearing aid and a new PSAP from Serene Innovations, among others. Energous is also showcasing its hearing aid/PSAP, hearables and smart glasses developer kits, which were designed to enable faster implementation of WattUp wireless charging into devices.

“ For the last six years, CES has been a great venue for us to showcase our WattUp wireless charging technology, as well as proof of concept demonstrations with a broad spectrum of customers and partners,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “ This is the first year we are demonstrating production and pre-production versions of WattUp-enabled products that are either in the market currently or will soon be released in the market. We are also highlighting three new reference designs that enable customers to integrate our technology into hearing aids, smart glasses and PSAPs quickly and efficiently, thus reducing the go-to market timeframe and product development costs.”

Customer and partner products and designs being showcased at CES 2020 include:

POSCO Ultrawide Band (UWB) Tracker

A UWB tracking tag from SK Telesys and PiBEX, an R&D subsidiary of Korean-based global steel manufacturer POSCO, is being demonstrated at the suite. The POSCO UWB tracking tag enables location-tracking for security and employee safety purposes within industrial factories.

Delight Oasis-RC PSAP

The Oasis-RC personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Delight, designed in partnership with SK Telesys, is on demonstration in the suite. The Oasis-RC is available for purchase on Amazon and on www.DelightPSAP.com.

NewSound Primo-W Hearing Aid

A wirelessly charged hearing aid from NewSound, a hearing instruments company, is being demonstrated at the suite and in NewSound’s booth in The Sands Expo Hall, Level 2, (booth #45623). The Primo W is a next generation hearing aid that features a waterproof and dustproof exterior, WattUp wireless charging, full app control for battery monitoring and much more.

Serene Innovations PSAP

A personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Serene Innovations, a hearing solutions company, is on demonstration at the suite. The PSAPs feature Energous’ WattUp wireless charging and the Serene proprietary 4-in-1 care unit that offers wireless charging technology, a battery operated removable/portable charger, dehumidifier and UV sanitizer. This 4-in-1 care unit allows you to simultaneously charge and dry your PSAP or hearing aid.

ZPower

A new microbattery wireless charging reference design from ZPower and Energous is being showcased at the suite. Designed for small electronic devices, like hearing aids, ZPower’s rechargeable silver-zinc batteries are the smallest, safest and highest energy density rechargeable microbatteries available.

Gokhale SpineTracker

The SpineTracker medical sensors from The Gokhale Method, a health and wellness company focused on healthy posture and movement, is being demonstrated at the suite. The five sensors that make up the SpineTracker help with spine alignment and it features WattUp wireless charging. All five sensors are charged from a single charging surface.

These products are being demonstrated at the Venetian Hotel & Suites at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, Jan. 7-10, 2020.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 217 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

