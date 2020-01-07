West Coast Racers Launches into the New Year with Highly-Anticipated Debut

The high-five is featured on Six Flags Magic Mountain's newest roller coaster, West Coast Racers. The quadruple launch coaster also features side-by-side launches and 14 track crossovers while racing side-by-side. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new West Coast Racers roller coaster debuted at Six Flags Magic Mountain and features side-by -side racing and sleek trains designed by world famous West Coast Customs, the premier vehicle modification shop. The coaster features four magnetic launches, four total inversions, 14 track crossovers, side-by-side airtime hills and overbanked turns, plus a high five.

Trains race each other through double inversions on the new West Coast Racers roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

The new West Coast Racers features 14 track crossovers as trains race against each other at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

The new West Coast Racers features 14 track crossovers as trains race against each other at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” today debuted the latest addition to its unparalleled coaster dynasty—West Coast Racers, the world’s first single track quadruple racing coaster. Unlike traditional coasters, this one-of-a-kind racing coaster features two side-by-side tracks with four individual high-speed launches. The immersive journey on the unique terrain-hugging track has riders sitting two abreast while racing head to head with the other cars on the twin track. The ride experience includes two complete laps, multiple airtime hills, extreme high-banked turns and exhilarating over/under near misses.

In an unprecedented move, Six Flags Magic Mountain brought two world-famous brands together in partnering with Burbank-based West Coast Customs. Utilizing their unparalleled craftsmanship and expertise in designing and building one-of-a-kind car customizations, they created and built the sleek coaster cars for West Coast Racers. Additionally, a unique “pit stop” experience, narrated by West Coast Customs Founder and CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus, occurs between the two laps and provides riders an inside look into the West Coast Customs shop.

“We are thrilled to add yet another unique, record-breaking coaster to our second-to-none collection of world-class attractions. West Coast Racers absolutely delivers, living up to Six Flags Magic Mountain’s unprecedented thrill DNA,” said Park President, Neal Thurman. “With a broad appeal, this coaster is the centerpiece of the newly themed area, The Underground, featuring new dining and retail opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Six Flags Magic Mountain to create this unprecedented new ride,” said Ryan Friedlinghaus. "Throughout my career, I have always thought outside of the box and I love being challenged to build things others can't. It was amazing to be part of every aspect of West Coast Racers, from designing the coaster cars, to the overall look and feel of the entire ride. Six Flags Magic Mountain allowed us to be completely hands-on. This truly is an authentic West Coast Customs experience from the moment you get in line for the ride until you get off the coaster. Hope fans LOVE it!"

West Coast Racers is located in the new LA centric urban-themed area, The Underground, where guests experience a high-energy street vibe along with new dining and retail locations, including Twin Charged Tacos, Chicken Coupe, Snack Trax, Speed Shop and Six Gear. The area also includes the park’s popular wooden coaster, Apocalypse, and soon-to-open refurbished go karts, Pacific Speedway.

Ride features include:

A record-breaking four magnetic launches, including a side-by-side first and second race launch;

Four total inversions, including three zero G rolls and a zero G stall;

14 track crossovers and a high-five (where riders can almost high-five guests riding the opposing train), for a total of 30 train interactions (15 per lap);

Side-by-side airtime hills and overbanked turns; and

Speeds up to 55 miles-per-hour as riders cross the finish line.

For more information about West Coast Racers, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain 2020 Season Passes are currently on sale. For a limited time, get a free upgrade to GOLD with purchase of four or more Magic Mountain Season Pass. GOLD Passes include admission to Hurricane Harbor (Los Angeles and Phoenix), as well as any other Six Flags branded theme park, plus free parking, special admission offers for friends, and many food and retail discounts. Additional Season Pass perks include park admission to Fright Fest®, Holiday in the Park®. Season Pass are valid now through all of 2020 with no blackout dates.

Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of our most valuable benefits including preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members also receive priority entry, special appreciation days and exclusive ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions. For more information, visit us online at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

Season Passes and Memberships can be purchased at the Season Pass and Membership Sales Center or save time and buy online at sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About West Coast Customs

Founded in 1993 by Ryan Friedlinghaus, West Coast Customs, is the premiere vehicle modification shop, internationally known for its original designs, beyond your imagination concepts, impeccable quality, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship. Recognized as the game-changing car customization phenomenon that was MTV’s Pimp My Ride, West Coast Customs’ pop culture status and appeal has catapulted worldwide with state-of-the-art West Coast Customs franchises negotiated for Dubai, Mexico, Germany, Malaysia, Russia, China and Japan. The West Coast Customs flagship 60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, California and features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget. www.westcoastcustoms.com