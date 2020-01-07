Safety Insurance Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform with EY Nexus for Insurance Cloud Delivery

BOSTON & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Insurance Group (Safety), a leading provider of auto, home and business insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that Safety has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter™, to modernize its claims management system and position itself for the future. The company will be accessing ClaimCenter in a private cloud through EY Nexus™ for Insurance, with implementation, ongoing services, and support provided by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting Premier member. Safety will first implement ClaimCenter for its Other Than Auto (OTA) lines of business in the states where it operates, followed by its personal and commercial auto lines of business in those states.

“We selected ClaimCenter because of its rich out-of-the-box features, enabling us to minimize configuration and customization during implementation and stay on the upgrade path. We will also be able to maintain our current relationships with third-party vendors through accelerator integrations with ClaimCenter,” said Stephen A. Varga, Vice President, Management Information Systems, Safety. “Guidewire gives us a modern software technology platform to continue delivering value to our claims organization and enriching the overall experience for our agents and policyholders.”

“Insurance companies face unique challenges as they transform their core systems. The EY cloud-based and managed service offering, built around InsuranceSuite, helps insurance companies achieve a successful implementation project and transform their core systems,” said Racjan Surface, Principal, Ernst & Young LLP. “We’re excited to be working with Safety Insurance to help them transform their claims management capabilities with ClaimCenter.”

“We welcome Safety Insurance to the Guidewire customer family,” said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased that Safety will be leveraging ClaimCenter and a flexible partner deployment model to remain a preferred provider of auto, home, and business insurance. By providing a state-of-the-art claims management system to its agents, Safety is helping to enable them to deliver the best possible service to its customers.”

About Safety

Safety Insurance was founded in 1979 with a belief that it would succeed as a company if customers were given the best possible service. A leading provider of property and casualty insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Safety Insurance offers a portfolio of personal lines insurance products, including, auto, homeowners, dwelling fire, and personal umbrella. In addition, Safety Insurance also offers commercial lines insurance products including, auto, business owner policies, commercial package policies, and commercial umbrellas. Sold exclusively through a network of professional independent agents, Safety Insurance provides agents with state-of-the-art tools that make it easy to service and protect their customers. Safety Insurance has consistently received an "A" rating from A.M. Best.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

