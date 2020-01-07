BRS Media and FSMTC Sign Extended Agreement for Top-Level Domain .FM

SAN FRANCISCO & KOLONIA, Federated States of Micronesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRS Media, a diverse and growing marketing and e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, and FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC), telephone, wireless, internet and cable service provider for the Federated States of Micronesia, are pleased to announce the extension of the existing agreement to continue the successful partnership to market the globally recognized Authentic Brand Top-Level Domain (TLD) .FM.

Today, the .FM TLD represents some of the most original, recognizable and innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. In addition to brands like Coca-Cola.fm, Southwest.fm, Douban.fm & CarrieUnderwood.fm, the fastest growing category is podcasting, with recognizable names including Anchor.fm, Castbox.fm, Megaphone.fm, Overcast.fm and Transistor.fm. Today, the comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters and the music community, but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

“We continue to be honored by the trust and partnership we have developed over the past twenty plus years with FSMTC,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. "This year, the .FM TLD reaches a milestone of being online for 25 years. We are excited to be celebrating this event, and are privileged to be a part of one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain in the history of the Internet.”

“We are pleased to renew the existing contract, and look forward to BRS Media continuing to manage and promote our .FM TLD. In a competitive online space, there isn’t a more stable and consistent Top Level Name than the unique sounding .FM,” remarked Fredy S. Perman, President & CEO of FSM Telecommunications Corporation.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available directly through dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as most ICANN Accredited Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) including: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media (http://brsmedia.fm) was established in 1995, and is celebrating 25 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only truly Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identify and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

About FSM Telecommunications Corporation:

FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC) is the National Telecommunications provider to the four states of the FSM. Services include fixed line telephone, cellular mobile (GSM), Internet (ISP) and cable TV. FSMTC’s vision is to provide the best possible modern, cost-effective telecommunications services by consistently satisfying the realistic expectations of our customers and stakeholders, as well as, ensuring that the country is engaged in today's information and digital age. Further information about FSM Telecom can be found at https://fsmtc.fm

FSMTC is a proud member of the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), Asian-Pacific Telecommunications (APT), GSM Association, IntelSat, the International Personal Management Association, the International Telecommunity Union, the Pacific Island Telecommunications Association, and the Pacific Telecommunications Council.