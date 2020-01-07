Boragen Signs Deal with a Leading Animal Health Company for Discovery and Development of Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boragen, Inc., a world-leading boron-based discovery platform, today announced that the company has entered into an exclusive research and development agreement with a global leading Animal Health Company to advance compounds targeting Canine Atopic Dermatitis. As part of this R&D agreement, the company will have an exclusive option to a license to develop and commercialize lead compounds in the Animal Health Field.

Canine atopic dermatitis accounts for one of the top 5 reasons pet owners take their dog to the vet. It is characterized by excessive itching and scratching, with both environmental and genetic factors contributing to the symptoms. Apart from allergen avoidance and hygiene, there is only a limited number of therapies available for long-lasting control of both chronic atopic dermatitis flares and symptoms.

“We believe our unique boron-based technology can impart differentiating biological properties that traditional small molecules might not have access to,” Dr. Tony Liu, CSO and Co-Founder of Boragen said. “We are looking forward to working with one of the leading animal health companies to create novel animal health therapies.”

As part of a larger strategic partnership, the agreement also includes discovering and developing therapies for other defined immunological indications in the animal health field.

ABOUT BORAGEN

Boragen, founded in 2015 by world-renowned experts in boron chemistry, is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company utilizes boron’s unique properties to design and develop novel solutions targeting needs in crop protection, animal health and human health. To date, the company has developed a unique boron-based screening library targeting diverse biological applications. For more information visit www.boragenbio.com.