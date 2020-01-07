Petcurean and Loyal Companion Bring GO! SOLUTIONS™ to 15 Loyal Companion Stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petcurean, a premium quality pet food manufacturer that specializes in creating nutritionist-formulated, premium-quality recipes for cats and dogs, is excited to partner with Loyal Companion to introduce the Company’s GO! SOLUTIONS™ collection at 15 Loyal Companion stores across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The recipes are available now at the following locations:

Loyal Companion Bedford – Massachusetts

Loyal Companion Danvers - Massachusetts

Loyal Companion Stoneham - Massachusetts

Loyal Companion Saco - Maine

Loyal Companion Scarborough - Maine

Loyal Companion Windham - Maine

Loyal Companion South Portland - Maine

Loyal Companion Portland - Maine

Loyal Companion Lewiston - Maine

Loyal Companion Topsham - Maine

Loyal Companion Bangor – Maine

Loyal Companion Sanford – Maine

Loyal Companion Salem – New Hampshire

Loyal Companion Stratham – New Hampshire

Loyal Companion Portsmouth – New Hampshire

The GO! SOLUTIONS collection features wet and dry recipes for dogs and cats, formulated by Petcurean’s Nutrition Team, led Dr. Jennifer Adolphe (PhD, RD), who is recognized across North America for her expertise and influence in the pet food industry. Each recipe provides complete and balanced nutrition, while also offering functional benefits to support pets’ unique dietary needs, including picky eating, itchy skin or dull coat, and food sensitivities. With zero growth hormones, by-product meals, and artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, the complementary wet and dry recipes are formulated for easy combination feeding to add flavor variety and increased moisture to pets’ daily mealtimes.

Petcurean’s GO! SOLUTIONS recipes for dogs are complemented by a line of meal mixers, which feature freeze-dried functional ingredients to help address issues like skin and coat care, hip and joint support, digestive health and weight management. For information on how to correctly integrate GO! SOLUTIONS meal mixers into a dog’s diet alongside the collection’s wet and dry recipes, please visit: https://www.petcurean.com/blog/feeding-kibble-wet-food-meal-mixers-to-pets.

"Launching GO! SOLUTIONS at these 15 Loyal Companion stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts is another exciting opportunity to introduce Petcurean to pet parents who are committed to providing the best possible care and nutrition to help their pets live happy and healthy lives,” says Anabel Immega, trade marketing manager at Petcurean. “At Petcurean, we focus on being leaders in science-based pet nutrition, and we know that Loyal Companion shares that commitment in their mission to be a singular, knowledgeable destination for consumers to find the best possible mix of products to suit the needs of each and every pet. By extension, we also look forward to further deepening our connection to pet parents and their four-legged family members across New England."

All GO! SOLUTIONS wet food recipes are packaged in sustainable Tetra Pak® cartons, and Petcurean is currently the only brand to offer Tetra Pak recipes in shredded, minced and pâté formats, in addition to stews. This provides highly palatable texture options for cats and dogs that may have varying preferences due to age, breed size and other factors. They can be served as a treat, topper, or as a complete and balanced meal on their own.

About Petcurean

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes; GO! SOLUTIONS™, NOW FRESH™, GATHER™ and SPIKE™ treats for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs). GO! SOLUTIONS™ provides solutions for your pet’s unique dietary needs; NOW FRESH™ offers dry and wet pet food recipes with 100 percent fresh meat; GATHER™ is crafted from certified and organic ingredients and sustainably produced; and SPIKE™ let’s you reward your dog with treats made using all-natural ingredients. Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. At Petcurean, with every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. Please visit www.petcurean.com for more information.