Lost Rhino Brewing Company and Sestra Systems Partner to Offer Smart Dispensing Technology

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sestra, a smart beverage dispensing technology, and Lost Rhino Brewing Company, a visionary in the Loudoun craft brewery movement, today announced a partnership to integrate Sestra’s TapWise platform into the brewery’s Ashburn tasting room.

Lost Rhino’s 16-line long draw draft beer system was easily retrofitted with TapWise technology. The solution connects patented dispensing technology to a global Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, turning beverage taps into IoT-connected devices. With TapWise in place, Lost Rhino will be able to improve inventory yield, lower cost-per-serving, and increase the speed of service. TapWise pours the perfect glass at the press of a button, provides real-time data analytics, and combines a host of other technology to improve draft beverage dispensing systems.

In 2011, Lost Rhino was the only brewery in Loudoun County. Now with more than 30 breweries across the county, Lost Rhino remains a trendsetter in the craft brew scene by continuing to expand, develop award-winning beer, and adopt new technologies to better serve its guests and rise above the competition.

“As the world becomes increasingly connected, our guests are surrounded by smart devices. They’re becoming a part of everyday life to gain insight into valuable data, provide remote control, and simply make life easier,” said Matt Hagerman, CEO and Founder of Lost Rhino. “It only made sense that we adopt the same technology to provide the brewery with a platform that allows us to reduce waste, improve service, and make informed decisions to better serve our guests.”

“Even before this installation, Lost Rhino has been a true partner for the past few years. When Sestra was founded, our smart dispensing technology was geared toward wine. As we continued to evolve, we started developing more technology specifically for other beverages like beer, and Lost Rhino’s input and validation during the process has been invaluable,” said Lev Volftsun, CEO and Founder of Sestra.

About Sestra

Based in Sterling, VA, Sestra’s mission is to bring the internet of things to beverage dispensing, making our customers smarter and enriching the experience for their guests. We believe in possibility, so we turn the spotlight on innovations – in product and process, in service and insights – that compel clients to imagine what their beverage programs could be. Sestra’s IoT-connected solutions enable customers to maximize profit from their beverage programs by providing state-of-the-art features optimized to prevent loss, improve service speed and quality, ease operations, and reduce carbon footprint, while providing global business management, control, and analytics tools. For more information, visit: www.sestrasystems.com.

About Lost Rhino Brewing

Founded in 2011, Lost Rhino is an award-winning production brewery with a tasting room located in Ashburn, VA. Lost Rhino’s beers are inspired by the experience of choosing the scenic route, the tough challenge, the road less traveled. In the brew house, Lost Rhino takes pride in bringing together a global perspective and locally harvested ingredients. For more information, visit www.lostrhino.com or visit the tasting room at 21730 Red Rum Dr #142, Ashburn, VA 20147.