Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Michigan Eye Institute

CHICAGO & FLINT, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Michigan Eye Institute (“MEI”). This represents MVP’s first partnership in Michigan. MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization backed by Alpine Investors committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists to build a preeminent platform in the Midwest region. MVP’s partnership with MEI expands its network to 25 locations across Michigan and Ohio with 45 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services.

Michigan Eye Institute is led by Dr. Gary Keoleian, Dr. Jeffrey Diskin & Dr. David Diskin and has a network of 12 providers. MEI employs approximately 110 support staff across 6 clinical locations. Formed in 1991, MEI’s mission has been to provide excellent care to patients in a warm, caring, personal and professional manner by the doctors and staff. Over the last three decades, MEI has built a reputation as a high-quality provider of eye care services in the Central/Mid-Michigan market. Dr. Gary Keoleian stated, “ We are excited to partner with Midwest Vision Partners and to join a growing network of quality providers. We were impressed by the strength of MVP’s leadership team and refreshed by their emphasis on honesty and transparency. We aligned quickly after learning about their commitment to patients and the infrastructure they are building to empower physicians to focus on clinical care.” Dr. Gary Keoleian will be joining MVP’s Board of Directors, working alongside Dr. Lawrence Lohman of Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons and Dr. William Wiley of Cleveland Eye Clinic.

MVP’s CEO Joseph Giles remarked, “ Our goal at MVP is to work with the best practices and to support their continued growth and success. We welcome the physicians and staff of Michigan Eye Institute to the MVP family. This partnership means a great deal to me personally given MEI’s ties to Flint, Michigan, my hometown. We look forward to building a presence in the Michigan market in partnership with the MEI team.”

MVP is eager to provide the same opportunity for other eye care providers in Michigan, Ohio and the broader Midwest. If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact MVP’s COO, Jorge Lopez, at jlopez@midwestvision.com.

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ (“MVP”) mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP’s network consists of 4 practices and 45 physicians providing medical and surgical eye care services at 25 locations. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco based private equity firm focused on software and services businesses. For more information about Midwest Vision Partners, please visit https://www.midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.