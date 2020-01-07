Omni Design Joins TSMC IP Alliance Program

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced it has joined the TSMC IP Alliance Program, a key component of TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP), which includes major and leading IP companies, providing the semiconductor industry’s largest catalog of silicon-verified, production-proven and foundry-specific intellectual property (IP).

Omni Design offers innovative high performance, ultra-low power Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Analog Front End (AFE) IP as well as compact and low power temperature and voltage monitors (TVM) on TSMC’s advanced process technologies.

“Customers are focused on the challenges and opportunities in the 5G, automotive and IoT markets and are acting quickly to position themselves to win in these segments,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “By collaborating with TSMC, we aim to provide customers with access to high performance, low power mixed-signal IP that integrates seamlessly into their SoC to increase their product differentiation and accelerate their time to market.”

“The TSMC Open Innovation Platform® is a comprehensive design technology infrastructure that encompasses all critical IC implementation areas to reduce design barriers and improve first-time silicon success,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Management Division. “The addition of Omni Design’s differentiated and advanced mixed-signal IP solutions to TSMC’s IP portfolios in multiple process technologies will enable our customers to capture more growth opportunities.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, CA with additional design centers in Massachusetts and Bangalore, India.