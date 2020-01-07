ZeroNorth Strengthens Software Security for Leading Auction Platform, Bidpath

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroNorth, the industry’s first provider of risk-based vulnerability orchestration for applications and infrastructure, today announced that the leading global auction software company, Bidpath, selected the ZeroNorth platform to strengthen its software security program. By orchestrating multiple software scanning tools through the ZeroNorth platform, Bidpath gains a consolidated view of risk that enables it to prioritize vulnerabilities, ensure remediation and demonstrate security assurance for customers and regulators.

Software security is critically important to Bidpath and its customers, which include some of the world’s largest auction houses and other public and private organizations. As Bidpath constantly innovates upon its leading auction software to introduce new features and capabilities, it needs to assure customers and regulators that its software is continuously delivered vulnerability-free.

“ZeroNorth is a force multiplier for our software security program,” said Francis Juliano, CTO at Bidpath. “Without ZeroNorth, there’s no question we’d have to significantly grow our team or invest in custom integration projects to give us any shot at creating the type of appsec program we now have in place. With ZeroNorth, a single pane of glass gives us a consolidated view to manage risk and provide risk assurance to those who need it.”

The ZeroNorth platform delivered quick time-to-value as Bidpath deployed it to orchestrate multiple commercial and open source tools that scan different areas of its applications and infrastructure. For example, during a proof-of-concept, a Bidpath scan returned thousands of findings from different tools that would otherwise have to be painstakingly and manually examined for required action. ZeroNorth condensed those findings into five specific issues for the company to quickly and confidently address.

In addition, ZeroNorth has helped put Bidpath in a better position to win new customers – including public and private organizations – that need security assurance when they partner with third-party organizations. It also eases the burden of providing similar information to regulators, such as those enforcing the Payment Card Industry (PCI) data security standards.

“For two decades, Bidpath has powered online auctions for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, and it’s done so by continuously delivering innovative products and earning its customers’ trust,” said John Worrall, CEO at ZeroNorth. “As the software industry rethinks development practices to make security a more integral part of the process, it’s not surprising that Bidpath is among the companies leading the charge. The fact that they chose ZeroNorth to help drive this important evolution is a huge validation for the value our platform provides.”

About Bidpath

The Bidpath Team have been building online technology platforms for some of the world’s leading Auction Companies since 1999. Built by Auctioneers for Auctioneers Bidpath has used its years of real time experience on the block to create products that meet the continuing needs of auctioneers and to truly push the envelope, as the auction industry continues to further evolve incorporating virtual technologies to the longstanding tradition of the Auction Business – “Where Tradition Meets Technology!” For more information, visit https://www.Bidpath.com.

About ZeroNorth

ZeroNorth is the first company to deliver risk-based vulnerability orchestration across applications and infrastructure. By orchestrating scanning tools throughout the entire software lifecycle, ZeroNorth provides a comprehensive, continuous view of risk and reduces costs associated with managing disparate technologies. ZeroNorth empowers customers to rapidly scale application and infrastructure security, while integrating seamlessly into developer environments to simplify and verify remediation. For more information, follow ZeroNorth on Twitter (@ZeroNorthSec) or LinkedIn—or visit https://www.zeronorth.io.