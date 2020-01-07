Virginia Home Builder Backyard Cottages LLC, Teams up with URBANEER, Inc. and Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) to Offer Smart Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) in Washington DC Area

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, housing innovator URBANEER, Inc. joins the fight against the national housing crisis with its launch of their first 510 sq. ft. accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to be manufactured by Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, as part of its Genesis brand of products and distributed in the Northern Virginia market by Backyard Cottages, located in, Arlington, VA.

“URBANEER and Champion Home Builders have defined Living 2.0 – smarter, compact, affordable living solutions that will relieve the pressure on housing in and near city centers,” said URBANEER lead investor Raul Fernandez, Vice Chairman and Owner of Monumental Sports and Entertainment. “URBANEER’s technology and design transform 500 square feet into 800 square feet of smart living for consumers. URBANEER, Skyline Champion, and Backyard Cottages are changing the way we live, work, and play,” he continued.

Pierce Tracy, CEO of Backyard Cottages says “We are excited to bring this new URBANEER 510 ADU product to the Washington DC market next spring. There is an immediate need for new, affordable housing stock in the DC area, and we see this detached ADU sector as a large, new opportunity to help serve that need in this region for years to come. The URBANEER 510 model will be unlike other ADU options on the market. Our ability to showcase one of the first units built in the country next spring will provide an opportunity for our local residents to see the innovation and quality of these units first-hand. For homeowners, these ‘Backyard Cottages’ help with affordability by providing rental income, or can be used for a family member to live in. The flexibility of uses provides value to the homeowner, as family’s needs will change over time.” Backyard Cottages is a subsidiary of Classic Cottages LLC, one of Northern Virginia’s premier single-family custom home builders.

“We look forward to bringing our offsite construction method to this space and we are extremely excited to be working with these two exceptional partners,” commented Wade Lyall, EVP of Business Development for Skyline Champion.

URBANEER is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan and convenes the best of the Michigan industrial ecosystem to create a cross functional approach to re-inventing the traditional paths of housing design, construction, and delivery. “Champion Home Builders is the perfect partner to help URBANEER realize its vision to offer all types of consumers a line of compact, configurable and connected homes. We have been working on our fully integrated compact designs for over six years with engineers, architects, industrial designers, manufacturers, and environmental psychologists and are thrilled to see them beginning to be offered in Virginia,” said Bruce Thompson, URBANEER Co-Founder and CEO.

URBANEER has patents on its movable wall with wireless power and re-configurability of space. An URBANEER space incorporates technology to support wellness, security and connectivity for the occupant. Its homes incorporate these elements into the architecture specifications, which are then shared with Champion Home Builders for manufacturing and sale to builders and developers as part of its Genesis brand.

The first URBANEER 510 ADU will be on exhibit at the International Builder’s Show this January 2020 at the Champion Home Builders’ “Genesis” exhibit in the Outdoor Exhibits area, spaces P10 and P12.

About URBANEER

URBANEER transforms the way homes are designed, built, and managed. The company’s suite of intelligent homes and home furnishings leverage innovation and technology to create multifunctional spaces that offer maximum flexibility of use. By using prefabricated components, wall systems, and multipurpose furnishings, URBANEER has made construction more efficient, resulting in reduced spatial needs and associated real estate costs.

URBANEER is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The area is home to top three global manufacturers for office furniture, top tier global automotive suppliers, global appliance manufacturers, plus offers leadership in the healthcare and information technology industries worldwide. For more information visit our site at urbaneerliving.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) was formed in June of 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs more than 7,000 people and is the largest independent factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 36 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park models, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core homebuilding business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States; and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services for manufactured housing and other industries nationwide.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S.; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

