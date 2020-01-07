Tyler Technologies to Provide City of Oxnard, California, with Modern ERP Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed a five-year, software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Oxnard, California, for an integrated ERP solution to replace the city’s 30-year-old legacy system. The city selected enterprisewide modules from Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, EnerGov™ civic services suite, ExecuTime™ time and attendance applications, and Socrata Open Finance™ public data access and analysis portal.

The city’s current ERP solution has been in place since 1988 and has become inefficient and unsustainable for the city’s growing needs.

“The city of Oxnard needs to evolve into a 21st-century organization that provides modern, easy-to-use services that our residents, businesses, and city staff expect from a well-run government,” said Keith Brooks, chief information officer for the city of Oxnard.

Currently, city staff submit paper timesheets, which must be manually entered into the payroll system, and the current software relies on paper-based work orders for public utility asset maintenance and management.

The Oxnard City Council selected Tyler’s suite of solutions to improve accessibility to services used by residents and businesses, as well as allow city staff to be more transparent with its constituents. With Tyler’s software, residents will be able to use a resident portal for utility services, apply and schedule permit inspections, and pay fees online, eliminating the need for paper.

Businesses will be able to submit electronic plans for review, allowing them to easily track changes online. Additionally, vendors transacting with the city will have the option to submit invoices online and track payments in real time, improving their accessibility.

“We’re pleased to support the city of Oxnard’s vision of becoming a more modern and efficient government entity,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “Tyler’s solutions will help the city to become less reliant on paper processes and improve accessibility for residents. We look forward to helping the city serve their constituents.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.