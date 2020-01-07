Stadion’s StoryLine Managed Account Service Now Available Through CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions

WATKINSVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced today that CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions has made Stadion’s StoryLine managed account service available on its retirement recordkeeping platform. The service will provide CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions’ advisor partners, plan sponsors, and third-party administrators additional investment flexibility while helping plan participants save for their future.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with an industry leader like CUNA. Adding our custom managed account service to their platform is consistent with their goal of providing best-in-class products and services to their advisors and clients,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion.

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that provides customization at the plan level based on employee demographics and a personalized investment allocation tailored to participants based on their individual characteristics and risk tolerance. StoryLine offers participants an easy-to-use experience, including enrollment support and ongoing communications.

StoryLine’s ability to offer plan level customization and participant personalization enhances the value CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions provides clients and their participants, according to Paul Chong, Senior Vice President of CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions.

“More plan sponsors today are offering managed account services to help participants achieve retirement readiness, and we are pleased to add StoryLine to our firm’s offering,” Chong said. “Our mission is to help people achieve retirement on their terms. This new service allows us to create a customer experience that differentiates us in the market, while delivering innovative solutions to help participants make the right investment decisions for their personal situation,” Chong added.

About CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions designs simple and practical retirement programs that help hard-working Americans save for the future. For more than 50 years, it has been a leading provider of qualified and nonqualified retirement solutions delivering service excellence and customer-focused, best-in-class products. With over $20 billion in assets under administration and more than 6,000 retirement plans in place, the company is helping more than 300,000 hard-working Americans save for the future. Its products, tools, and resources work together to help achieve better employee outcomes. More information is available at www.benefitsforyou.com and LinkedIn.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 12/31/19, Stadion managed approximately $2.9 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions is a division of CUNA Mutual Group and the marketing name for CPI Qualified Plan Consultants, Inc., a CUNA Mutual Group member company. CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Annuity insurance products are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company, located in Madison, Wisconsin. Each insurer is solely responsible for the financial obligations under the policies and contracts it issues.

CUNA Mutual Group is the marketing name for CUNA Mutual Holding Company, a mutual insurance holding company, its subsidiaries and affiliates. Corporate headquarters are located in Madison, Wis.

