Webair Announces Jovia Financial Credit Union as a New Client

GARDEN CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webair, a leading managed cloud-based infrastructure solutions provider, announces today that Jovia Financial Credit Union has selected Webair as its provider of choice for IT infrastructure solutions. Jovia Financial Credit Union, one of Long Island’s leading credit unions specializing in providing affordable banking services, has signed a 3-year contract to procure Webair’s highly secure managed cloud and uptime solutions. This will include Dedicated Private Cloud, off-site Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

Jovia sought a provider that served not only as a vendor but as a partner, seeking a company with a highly skilled technical team that could act as an extension of Jovia’s internal IT team. Webair’s unique ability to customize solutions for Jovia, support its current IT needs, and adapt as the credit union continues to grow were pivotal factors during the selection process.

“Part of being an innovative credit union is ensuring a resilient infrastructure that provides practically zero downtime for our members,” says Dan Ford, Chief Information Officer of Jovia Financial Credit Union. “Partnering with Webair brings us closer to realizing this goal.”

Webair’s Private Cloud, BaaS, and DRaaS solutions were carefully designed and architected by the Webair technical team to ensure that all of Jovia’s security, performance, and business requirements were comprehensively met. In addition to these solutions being specifically tailored to meet Jovia’s needs, these services also satisfy a wide range of compliance and certification requirements, including certifications that fall under the SOC 2 audit umbrella.

“We’re excited that we’re able to provide Jovia with custom-tailored uptime solutions that ensure superior protection for its most critical and sensitive data,” says Michael Ohayon, Chief Operating Officer of Webair. “Since Webair has vast experience in customizing solutions for clients in the finance vertical, we leverage our insight, expertise, and resources to cater to all of Jovia’s needs. This will allow us to provide peace of mind to both Jovia and its customers, enabling them to feel reassured that their data will always remain safe.”

Both Webair and Jovia share the same ideologies when it comes to serving their clients, ensuring that industry-leading service and support are at the forefront of their strategies. These shared business principles, paired with Webair’s ability to offer individualized uptime solutions and world-class support for Jovia, will ultimately facilitate exceptional growth for both companies.

ABOUT WEBAIR

Webair is a high-touch, agile Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in New York. With a global network of fully compliant, highly secure data centers, Webair offers a vast selection of scalable, flexible, and secure solutions that are completely individualized to satisfy the unique requirements of each client. Coupled with 24x7x365 white-glove support from seasoned technical experts, fully managed services, and world-class technology, Webair can ensure that its clients’ Cloud and IT Infrastructure solutions are completely taken care of so that clients can dedicate their focus to their core businesses.

ABOUT JOVIA FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

Jovia Financial Credit Union is one of Long Island's leading credit unions that proudly offers its affordable banking services to all Long Islanders. With more than $3 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members, Jovia has branches and a shared branch network throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties. To join Jovia, eligible members must live, work, attend school, or regularly conduct business in Nassau and/or Suffolk counties (excluding the townships of East Hampton, Southampton and Shelter Island). Existing Jovia members may also sponsor immediate family members or household members.