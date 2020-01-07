ZYUS and University of Saskatchewan Partner to Conduct Cannabinoid-Based Research on Possible Treatment of Brain Disorders

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. (“ZYUS”), a company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative and patient-focused cannabinoid-based formulations, and the University of Saskatchewan have signed an agreement to partner on a pre-clinical study to determine the impact of cannabis derivatives on mental health conditions.

The pre-clinical study entitled ‘Cannabis Derivatives: Therapeutic Potential in Animal Models of Brain Disorders’ will be conducted by Dr. Yanbo Zhang, a psychiatrist and assistant professor in the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine. Dr. Zhang is a member of the University of Saskatchewan--led Cannabinoid Research Initiative of Saskatchewan (CRIS), an interdisciplinary network of leading scientists active in the field of cannabinoids.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Zhang’s team at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine on this advanced, patient-focused, cannabinoid-based formulation project,” said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. “Our new relationship with the University of Saskatchewan and commitment to this pre-clinical study further demonstrates our dedication to provide patients and health care practitioners with a scientific approach to cannabinoid-based formulations.”

The aim of the pre-clinical study is to help advance understanding of how cannabinoids can effectively treat mental health conditions. Throughout the partnership, ZYUS will leverage its medical cannabis expertise to help the University of Saskatchewan study the application of cannabinoids to help improve patient outcomes both in Canada and around the world.

“Cannabinoids have long been used for medicinal purposes but there is still a lack of scientific evidence respecting the full potential of cannabinoids and their interactions,” said Dr. Zhang. “This exciting project will provide a better understanding of the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and scientific evidence that will potentially benefit mental health patients, heath care practitioners and policy makers.”

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, gel-caps, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based therapeutics in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com

About the University of Saskatchewan

One of Canada’s top research universities, the University of Saskatchewan (USask) is home to world-leading research in areas of global importance, such as water and food security. Study and discovery is enhanced by outstanding facilities and centres including the Canadian Light Source, VIDO-InterVac, Global Institute for Food Security, Global Institute for Water Security, and Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation. USask leads the Cannabinoid Research Initiative of Saskatchewan (CRIS), an interdisciplinary research team exploring the application of cannabinoids and cannabis derivatives for addressing health, disease, and disorders in humans and animals: https://crissk.squarespace.com/

