MiNA Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with AstraZeneca in Metabolic Diseases

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced today the initiation of a research collaboration with AstraZeneca to evaluate small activating RNA ("saRNA") molecules in metabolic diseases. The collaboration combines MiNA's leading expertise in the discovery and development of saRNA therapeutics with AstraZeneca's experience in identifying and bringing breakthrough treatments to patients with metabolic diseases.

“Many metabolic diseases lack sufficient treatment options to help patients manage their disease and to treat the underlying causes to improve patient outcomes. This is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with AstraZeneca, a global leader in the discovery and development of prescription medicines to treat metabolic diseases, that may lead to therapeutic advances for a large number of patients globally,” said Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA. “We continue to evaluate the potential of saRNA therapeutics in a variety of indications, in parallel with advancing our proprietary programs in cancer.”

Under the terms of the agreement MiNA and AstraZeneca will conduct in vitro and in vivo studies that may enable the future development of saRNA therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases through biological pathways not addressable by conventional treatment strategies. Upon completion of these studies, AstraZeneca will have the option to negotiate a license agreement to further develop saRNA molecules that activate an undisclosed gene target identified by AstraZeneca. No further details about the collaboration have been disclosed.

“saRNA molecules are a novel therapeutic modality that upregulate genes and have the potential to access disease-relevant targets that cannot be addressed efficiently with other approaches. We look forward to working with MiNA to investigate the potential of saRNAs further,” said Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist, New Modalities, Discovery Sciences, R&D, AstraZeneca.

About MiNA Therapeutics

Harnessing an innate mechanism of gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of new medicines that restore normal function to patients’ cells. We are applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy landscape of cancer and other severe diseases. www.minatx.com