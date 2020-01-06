Granite-Led Joint Venture Awarded $348 Million Progressive Design-Build Project in Utah

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced today that a Granite-led joint venture, Oak Hills Constructors, has been awarded a $348 million Progressive Design-Build contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for the US-89 Farmington to I-84 project in Davis and Weber Counties, Utah. The full contract value of the project will be booked in Granite’s fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

The US-89 Farmington to I-84 project will improve safety and mobility on US-89 by widening the roadway as well as adding interchanges and bridges. This includes extending the existing frontage road system to help local traffic access new interchanges and crossings more efficiently.

Scope of work includes the widening of nine miles of US-89 from two lanes in each direction to three, the addition of four new interchanges and two grade-separated intersections. In addition, crews will excavate two million cubic yards of material and relocate 150 miles of utilities. Approximately 300,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and 100,000 tons of base rock will be provided by Granite facilities.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with UDOT as well as the opportunity to put Granite’s expertise to work on the state’s first Progressive Design-Build project,” said Jason Klaumann, vice president of Granite’s Utah operations.

Under the Progressive Design-Build method of project delivery, the design-builder is retained by the owner early in the life of the project and is generally selected primarily, if not exclusively, on qualifications. For more information on Progressive Design-Build, visit dbia.org.

Oak Hills Constructors is a 60/40 joint venture with Granite and Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC, respectively. Construction is expected to begin in early 2020, continue into 2023, and employ an average of 150 people. To learn more about the project, visit udot.utah.gov/us89.

