PATRIOT Awarded $125 Million Nationwide IDIQ Design-Build Contract

DUNKIRK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PATRIOT has been awarded a $125 Million, multi-year, Nationwide, Design-Build Construction Contract in support of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). PATRIOT will provide design-build construction services to support projects for GSA Special Programs Divisions (SPD). GSA SPD oversees and provides federal program, project and construction management for multiple federal public projects. Specifically, this GSA contract supports numerous federal agencies including Dept. of Homeland Security, Dept. of Defense, USDA, Dept. of Commerce and Dept. of Justice across the country.

Over the next 5 years PATRIOT will be providing a full range of facility and infrastructure services encompassing all design and construction trades including studies, design, interior and exterior construction, maintenance, repair, operations and commissioning for a wide range of Federal projects.

“PATRIOT is proud to bring forth our expertise to support GSA. We have provided construction, facilities and infrastructure services to Federal clients for many years, and we are confident we can effectively utilize our resources to meet GSA’s needs. This award is a major milestone for PATRIOT, and we look forward to supporting GSA in the years to come.” - Trixi Spiers, Director of Public Relations

About PATRIOT

PATRIOT, based in Dunkirk, MD is a full-service facilities and infrastructure solutions provider with operations nationwide and abroad. PATRIOT’s mission is to deliver innovative solutions in every aspect of engineering, facilities, and professional and technical services that include planning, designing, building as well as operating and maintaining our Nation’s most precious resources. PATRIOT focuses on providing reliable, cost-efficient services and integrated solutions that help its customers achieve their mission goals and financial objectives.

Website: www.pat-co.com