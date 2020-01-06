Harris Williams Advises Ontellus on its Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Ontellus, a portfolio company of The CapStreet Group (CapStreet), on its majority investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LLC (Aquiline). The transaction was led by Derek Lewis, Anthony Basmajian, Bryce Walker and Maury Nolen of the Harris Williams Business Services Group. As part of the transaction, CapStreet will remain an investor in the company.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with CapStreet and the Ontellus management team on this transaction, which adds to our firm’s track record of advising leading legal and insurance services companies,” said Derek Lewis, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to seeing what Ontellus, Aquiline and CapStreet accomplish together in their new partnership.”

“Ontellus is an industry leader in technology, expertise and comprehensive security,” said Anthony Basmajian, a director at Harris Williams. “We continue to see investor interest in the professional services sector, especially for top-quality assets like Ontellus.”

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As one of the nation’s largest, privately-held data retrieval and claims intelligence providers, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services within industry-leading turnaround times.

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm that invests in owner-managed, lower-middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies operating in the industrial and outsourced business service sectors, including tech enabled services and software businesses. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with strong management teams with the goal of building out corporate infrastructure, accelerating growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses.

Aquiline, founded in 2005, is a private equity firm based in New York and London that invests in businesses across the financial services sector in banking and credit; insurance; investment management; and financial technology and services.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

