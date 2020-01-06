Guardian Residential Closes $10.3MM Model Home Portfolio in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Residential (“Guardian”) today announced the acquisition of a $10.3MM model home portfolio from a large private homebuilder. As part of its expanding real estate portfolio, on December 31, 2019, Guardian closed a “sale-leaseback” transaction consisting of 22 homes across 5 states. In the transaction, Guardian purchased the portfolio of model homes, and simultaneously entered into lease agreements allowing the builder to utilize the home as sales offices for up to three years.

“Closing this transaction before the end of the year was a major goal for both firms. At this point, we hope homebuilders are taking note that our flexible off-balance sheet financing solutions are best-in-class,” said Dennis Cisterna, CEO of Guardian. “As we expand our platform with additional builders, we are optimistic new investors will continue to be drawn to our outsized risk-adjusted returns, especially when compared to other cash-flowing real estate opportunities in a yield-compressed market.”

With this closing, Guardian and its related affiliates and partnerships have now acquired more than $67MM in properties since its founding less than 18 months ago. Cisterna noted “We came up a little short of my internal goal to cross $100MM of AUM by the end of 2019, but with several projects tied up and ready to close in the first quarter, I believe we will be able to acquire more than $200MM in assets across our various investment platforms in the coming year.”

About Guardian Residential

Guardian Residential is a private real estate investment firm established to capitalize on a unique set of conditions in the U.S. housing market via the acquisition of single-family residential properties. Built on a foundation of steadfast ethics, Guardian Residential is dedicated to “Investing in the American Community” through the principles of institutional data-driven investment analysis with exceptional boots-on-the-ground operational experience and meticulous asset management to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns. Visit www.guardiansfr.com for more information.