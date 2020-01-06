BDO USA, LLP Expands in Greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore Markets Through Addition of Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, announced the expansion of its Wealth Advisory Practice in the Greater Washington, D.C. and Greater Baltimore markets through the addition of 10 partners and professionals from Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services. The combination of BDO and Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services was completed on January 1, 2020.

“BDO USA warmly welcomes the experienced team from Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services as we expand our comprehensive wealth advisory services across the Atlantic region,” said Stephen Ferrara, COO of BDO USA. “In today’s volatile market, our wealth advisory clients rely on our investment professionals to preserve and enhance the wealth they’ve worked so hard to build. Biegel Waller’s holistic approach to investment advisory through independent research and insightful market analysis is a perfect complement to BDO’s existing wealth advisory practice.”

Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services, LLC is a wealth management firm delivering investment strategies to high net worth clients. Based in Columbia, Maryland and founded in 1998, the firm works with private wealth clients in the Greater Washington, D.C. market and beyond. Biegel Waller LLC is a member of the Biegel Waller group.

“The cornerstone of our business is preserving and enhancing our clients’ wealth for generations to come,” said Mark Biegel, Co-Founder, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services. “We seek to minimize portfolio risk and maximize peace of mind for each individual and unique client. With BDO, our clients have even greater access to high-caliber, comprehensive wealth management services throughout the Atlantic region and across the country.”

“The combination of Biegel Waller Investment Advisory Services and BDO’s Wealth Advisory Practice provides clients of both firms with access to the full complement of advisory services that each firm brings to bear,” said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the transaction. “This expansion into Greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore further supports BDO’s targeted growth strategy.

BDO will maintain Biegel Waller’s primary office at 10211 Wincopin Circle, Suite 300, in Columbia, Maryland.

About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of nearly 1,800 offices across 167 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.