Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Americas Exhibits Advanced Technologies for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation today unveiled the company’s new in-vehicle infotainment demonstration platform, the FLEXConnect.MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service).

Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, Mitsubishi Electric developed FLEXConnect.MaaS, a high performance, highly integrated demonstration system based on the 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms. FLEXConnect.MaaS shows a variety of customizable infotainment options automakers can utilize to differentiate their vehicles and provide rich and immersive in-vehicle experiences.

Leveraging the power of the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, FLEXConnect.MaaS showcases the possibilities of utilizing highly intuitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) experiences for in-vehicle virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and cutting-edge technologies for audio and video. FLEXConnct.MaaS is also expandable for the latest connectivity, precise positioning for enhanced navigation solutions and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.0. Additionally, FLEXConnect.MaaS supports running multiple operating systems, concurrent multi-user interaction and multiple displays, all while leveraging the latest Android Automotive embedded operating systems (OS).

The new FLEXConnect.MaaS platform will be available for automotive manufacturers to view by invitation at CES 2020 in the Mitsubishi Electric booth (#7529) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Demonstrations of the system, based on the 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, will be given in the Qualcomm Automotive booth (#5606) in the North Hall.

The joint effort in delivering the FLEXConnect.MaaS is an extension of the continued joint efforts between Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Qualcomm Technologies, building on the work done together on previous projects using other Snapdragon Automotive Platforms.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership in automotive integrated technologies complements our experience in developing next-generation, Android-based infotainment products,” said Mark Rakoski, VP of advanced engineering for Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies’ products provides us the flexibility and development tools to realize our promise to deliver advanced, immersive and high-fidelity infotainment systems.”

“To realize the full potential of Mobility as a Service technology, there’s an immediate need for a powerful, integrated infotainment platform that can successfully manage the sharing of complex information, while also dynamically entertaining everyone within the vehicle,” said Shyam Krishnamurthy, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “Because of our strong, working relationship with Mitsubishi Electric, we’ve been able to architect FLEXConnect.MaaS as a powerful, integrated infotainment platform.”

